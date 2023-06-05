Taylor Swift accidentally swallows a bug during her Eras tour concert in Chicago

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift had one slight mishap when she took the stage at one of her concerts over the weekend: Swallowing a bug.

The 33-year-old singer recently performed at Soldier Field stadium in Chicago, Illinois, as part of her US Eras tour. As she was speaking to the crowd on Sunday, in between performing songs from her Evermore album, she paused and started coughing. She then explained to her fans what happened.

“I just swallowed a bug, I’m so sorry,” she said, in footage of the concert shared on Twitter. She proceeded to cough and turned around, before she looked back at the concert-goers and added: “I’m totally fine, it’s just stupid.”

Swift briefly cleared her throat and poked fun at the taste of the bug, as she joked: “Oh, delicious. Oh, god.” She then asked the audience, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

After once again emphasising that she was “fine,” the “Anti-Hero” singer said that she was prepared to accidentally swallow a bug again at some point during the concert.

“I’m just gonna try not to do as many of those,” she told her fans. “This is gonna happen again tonight. There’s so many bugs. There’s one thousand of them.”

On Twitter, many fans praised Swift for how she handled the bug issue on stage.

“This is like the most real I’ve ever seen her haha this is so funny,” one wrote, while another added: “That’s probably the hardest I’ve ever laughed thank you Taylor.”

A third joked: “If Taylor Swift swallowed a bug in front of 70k thousand people then I can get through this really tough couple of months.”

Others took the incident as an opportunity to express their disappointment over missing Swift’s concert.

“Can’t believe the bug in taylor swift’s digestive tract got to hear ‘Hits Different’ live and I didn’t,” one wrote, referring to a song from the singer’s Midnights album.

This wasn’t the only malfunction that happened on stage on Sunday. Fans also praised Swift for how she reacted to microphone issues before she performed songs off her Lover album.

At the start of the concert, she pretended to scream in her microphone to show that it wasn’t working. She also hit the microphone on her hand and tried to speak into it again, before receiving a replacement microphone and making an announcement to fans.

“Alright guys, let’s start this over again,” she told the audience. “None of that happened. Let’s take a second in our memories to rewind it back. None of that happened, we’re back to 33 seconds ago. Welcome to the Eras tour.”

Earlier this year, fans also praised Swift for her “smooth” handling of a wardrobe malfunction during another concert, where her purple garter had broken and her backup singers helped her fix it.