Taylor Swift was called out by critics for her seemingly confused reaction after Trevor Noah tasked her fans with lowering the price of eggs, but it’s her fans that appear to be getting the last laugh.

The “Anti-Hero” singer attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February, where she took home the award for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film”.

Swift appeared to have a blast during the awards ceremony, from dancing to Bad Bunny’s opening performance to catching up with her former fling, Harry Styles. However, there was one moment during the Grammys that had both her fans and her critics talking online.

One of the more uncomfortable moments of the evening occurred when Grammys host Trevor Noah made a subtle nod to the Ticketmaster fiasco, which saw Swifties – the nickname for Taylor Swift fans – file a lawsuit accusing Ticketmaster of “intentionally and purposefully” allowing scalpers and bots to buy concert tickets.

“You have the best fans in the world,” Noah told Swift. “What they did with Ticketmaster…is amazing. I’m just wondering once they’re done with this, can you get them to handle the price of eggs?”

“There’s really nothing that they can’t accomplish,” Swift said into the microphone in response to the host’s joke. “They’ll get on it, just let them know what you need.”

Trevor added: “Swifties: price of eggs, down.”

After her response, Swift turned to the camera and appeared to roll her eyes, before shaking her head and taking a sip from her drink. The singer’s reaction amused some fans, while others interpreted her deadpan expression as a confused one. Then, critics seemed to think they had a reason why.

“I mean, it’s one egg, Trevor. What could it cost, 10 dollars?” read one tweet, which referenced a famous scene from Arrested Development.

“This woman doesn’t know the price of anything sir be for real,” another person tweeted.

“Does she even know the price of eggs?” someone else asked.

A third user wrote: “Hahahahahaha. That was hilarious. Too bad Taylor is oblivious to what he was talking about.”

However, it seems that Swifties may actually have gotten to work, after it was revealed earlier this week that egg prices have indeed dropped. Egg prices have more than doubled in the past year due to a lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labour costs. In fact, the national average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 in November, up from $1.72 a year earlier, according to the latest government data.

Now, reports show that wholesale egg prices have dropped more than 50 per cent since peaking in December 2022, reaching $2.61 just one day after the Grammy Awards.

Following the news, Swifties responded: “It’s us, hi. We’re the answer, it’s us.”

This wasn’t Swift’s only viral moment at the 2023 Grammys. Her reaction to Dr Jill Biden’s appearance at the awards ceremony also sparked social media attention and scrutiny after some claimed that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.

When Biden walked onstage to present two major awards – Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year – Swift stood up and clapped for the first lady alongside the rest of the audience. She then looked down at the floor with what some claimed to be an unimpressed look.

Many viewers criticised the “Lavender Haze” singer for appearing disappointed, with one person tweeting: “Does Taylor Swift have a personal issue with Jill Biden? Why did she look like that when FLOTUS walked out?”

However, others defended Swift, with many fans noting that she’s been vocal about her support for President Joe Biden, while others said she may have been nervous about her potential award win, as she was up for Song of the Year.