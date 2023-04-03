Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A fan has sparked a debate about how people should behave at concerts after a TikTok user posted a video of the person twerking at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour over the weekend.

Liv, @livymadethis, shared a video on Saturday taken during Swift’s recent show in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium. Filming the audience in the stands, the TikTok user directed her camera towards a woman twerking on another person during the concert.

Liv also showed her friend laughing, seemingly in response to the fans’ dancing. The brief video then documented Swift on stage as she was performing “...Ready For It?” from her 2017 album, Reputation.

In the caption, the TikTok user poked fun at the dance moves, writing: “Dropping it low at T-Swift for free.”

As of 3 April, the video has more than 98,900 views, with TikTok users in the comments making fun of and expressing their shock over the twerking.

“The way I’d be SO uncomfortable,” one wrote, regarding how they’d feel if they were standing next to the two fans, while another added: “AIN’T NO WAY.”

A third said: “Look. I’m not one to judge how someone is enjoying the concert. HOWEVER. Exceptions can be made.”

The viral video was also reshared on Twitter by Pop Crave, where fans claimed that Swift’s concert was “no place” for this type of dancing and called the moves “inappropriate” since there were children at the event.

Other Twitter users defended the fans for just trying to have fun at the show and encouraged concert goers to “stop filming” other people “without their consent”.

“They are just having a good time….” one wrote, while another added: “Not a phone between them. Just two people living in the moment.”

“I could literally care less if they were dancing like this, if they felt like dancing that way, let em, they paid for tickets and they are gonna enjoy it how they want,” a third wrote. “Literally no harm done to anyone! Enjoy the concert lol.”

This isn’t the first time that fans’ behaviour at Swift’s tour has sparked a debate. Last month, one fan shared a video of Swift on stage with her singing drowned out by the screaming of a fan in the audience.

The TikTok user addressed the shouting in the caption, writing: “The last time I saw Taylor on tour the mom next to us asked us if we could calm down because we were scaring her seven-year-old….”

Fans then shared their mixed opinions about the concert guest’s behaviour, with many noting that Swifties are known for their loud singing and dancing during the show. Others expressed how upset they’d be if they were that close to the stage and couldn’t hear Swift singing because of screaming fans.