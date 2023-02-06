Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift reassured some photographers vying for her attention while on the 2023 Grammy Awards‘ red carpet and fans loved how “respectful” she was.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old singer arrived at the annual event in a dark blue crop top and skirt set. As she posed on the red carpet for the paparazzi, photographers could be heard screaming “move out of the way” when Swift’s publicist Tree Paine appeared to get in the shot.

Swift then interupted the photographers’ remarks and reassured them that they’d get their photos of her.

“Just give us a second,” she told them, as documented in a video from the red carpet by Variety. “We’re not gonnan rush you. It’s all gonna be fine. You got it, you’re good.”

As she spoke to the paparazzi, Paine stepped onto the red carpet to readjust the train on the “Anti-Hero” singer’s dress.

Toward the end of the clip, one photographer could be heard expressing their gratitude to Swift: “Thank you for calming us down!”

When the video was reshared by a fan account, it prompted Twitter users to praise Swift for her reaction to the photographs and how she defneded Paine.

“She said ‘Don’t you ever disrespect Tree Paine again,’” one wrote.

“She’s so graceful and respectful,” a second wrote.

A third said: “Taylor is literally the best person ever. She’s so kind and graceful even when people start yelling at TREE like that. I would’ve entered fighting mode if that was me.”

Outside of her interactions with photographers, Swift made plenty of other headlines throughout the night of the Grammys. Fans suspected that her midnight-blue look, which included massive diamond-shaped earrings with purple stones, could mean that she’s preparing for the re-record version of her 2010 album, Speak Now.

Also, Swift went viral for her dance moves during Bad Bunny’s performance.

