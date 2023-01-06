Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s Taylor Swift’s cat’s world and we’re all just living in it.

A new report from All About Cats has named the musician’s cat, Olivia Benson, as the third-richest pet in the world with a net worth of $97m.

The ranking of the world’s richest pets was compiled using the Instagram analytics of each cat-fluencer – such as most followers, likes, and engagement rates – and how much they could make per Instagram post.

Olivia Benson, Taylor Swift’s furry friend, comes in at the number three spot on the list with a whopping $97m net worth. While a majority of the world’s richest pets are social media influencers, Olivia has made a fortune outside of the world of Instagram influencing.

“The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers,” the report said.

Olivia Benson – whose namesake comes from Mariska Hagitay’s character in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – has starred alongside Swift in a number of commercials for DirectTV, Diet Coke and AT&T. She’s also made cameos in Swift’s music videos for her tracks “Me!” and “Blank Space”.

Sadly, Swift’s other two cats – Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button – did not make the Forbes-style list. At number one on the ranking the world’s richest pets is a German Shepherd dog named Gunther IV, who is owned by Italian media company Gunther Corporation and worth $500m.

Coming in at number two with a $100m net worth is Nala Cat, who has 4.4m followers on Instagram. Oprah Winfrey’s pet dogs Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke are all ranked at number four, with a collective $30m. Pontiac, the late Betty White’s Golden Retriever, is the seventh richest pet in the world with a $5m net worth.