Who will Taylor Swift be taking with her to the Super Bowl?

With Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs once again competing in the Super Bowl, many eyes will be turned toward the stands as the tight end’s superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, cheers him on.

The Grammy winner has been in a relationship with Kelce for over a year now and has become known for attending numerous games across the season.

At last year’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the “Karma” singer brought her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and her brother Austin to the game. She also made room for some A-list friends, inviting in Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, and Blake Lively.

However, with Lively in the middle of her highly-publicized lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni it is unclear whether or not Swift will invite her to this year’s big game. However, The U.S. Sun has published a report claiming that Lively will be in attendance again.

Here is who else the “Lavender Haze” singer might take to this year’s Super Bowl.

Scott and Andrea Swift

open image in gallery Taylor Swift attended the 2024 Super Bowl alongside Ice Spice and Blake Lively ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Throughout the NFL season, Swift has brought her parents to Chiefs games as she cheers on Kelce. Based on their prior attendance, it is likely that at least one of her parents will be at the Super Bowl this year.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

open image in gallery Gomez is currently engaged to Benny Blanco ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

The Rare Beauty founder and Swift have been close friends for years with the two of them recently spotted together at Negroni Caffe Bar in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. If there is space, it seems likely that Swift will also invite Gomez’s fiancé Blanco to sit in the suite with them.

Sabrina Carpenter

According to The U.S. Sun, Swift has also asked the “Espresso” singer to join her in the suite this year. Throughout the last year, the two singers have gotten closer as Carpenter opened for Swift during some of her Eras Tour shows and was seen embracing her at this year’s Grammys where Carpenter took home the award for Best Pop Album.

Ice Spice

open image in gallery Swift invited rapper Ice Spice to the Super Bowl last year ( Getty Images )

Despite not being a football fan, Ice Spice may well attend the Super Bowl again this year in New Orleans by Swift’s side. Throughout her time at last year’s match-up between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, she became the talk of fans who loved her confused reactions to the rules of the game.

Ed and Donna Kelce

Although Travis’s parents will be his own guests and not necessarily guests of Swift, the two of them will likely be in her suite. Last year the divorced couple was sitting one row behind her as they joined in the festivities.