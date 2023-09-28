Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift was seen leaving Travis Kelce’s home with his family and friends before the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

In footage obtained by the Daily Mail, the pop star was spotted with a big group walking from the NFL player’s house on Sunday to board a party bus heading to the stadium. According to the outlet, a source said: “Travis wasn’t at his house, but it was filled with his friends and family.”

“He has a personal chef and several friends from high school and college who use his place as a crash pad whenever they are in town,” the source added. The footage also showed two unmarked police cars stationed outside the NFL star’s home that were allegedly assigned to protect the “Cruel Summer” singer.

When Swift showed up inside the Chiefs’ suite - beside Kelce’s mother, Donna, no less - for Sunday’s game, she effectively broke the internet, with fans and NFL social media accounts chronicling her surprise appearance with excitement.

According to footage from the game, shared by Fox Sports on X, Swift shouted “let’s f***ing go,” after Kelce made a touchdown and scored for the team. She was also seen doing a chest bump and high-fiving some of the tight end’s friends as they watched the Chiefs dominate the field. At one point, Swift jumped up in joy at the sight of a good play.

As seen in a video posted to the NFL TikTok account, the 12-time Grammy winner also donned a red-and-white Chiefs jacket, which was later tied around her waist as she walked out of the stadium with Kelce.

Speculation that the two were seeing each other began to swirl after Kelce admitted on his podcast with his brother Jason, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that he had tried to give the pop star his number with a friendship bracelet.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce explained. He playfully added that he felt “butthurt” that he wasn’t able to follow through with his plan and give Swift his number. “I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he said.

He added to listeners, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

The pair were later spotted leaving the stadium and driving off together in Kelce’s vintage convertible.

Later that night, the rumoured couple was seen enjoying themselves together at a downtown bar Kelce rented out to celebrate the team’s win in a photo obtained by TMZ. In the photo, Swift could be seen with her arm resting around Kelce’s shoulders.