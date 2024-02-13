The real reason Taylor Swift blew a kiss on the field after Chiefs Super Bowl win

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn’t shy away from public displays of affection after the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl. Although the couple celebrated the NFL player’s back-to-back Super Bowl win by kissing on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, one viral video has proven that it was someone else on the receiving end of Swift’s air kisses after the game.

On Sunday February 11, the Kansas City Chiefs scored their final touchdown in overtime to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. As red and gold confetti filled the stadium, the 14-time Grammy winner rushed the field to congratulate her boyfriend on winning Super Bowl LVIII.

While cameras captured the “Anti-Hero” singer blowing air kisses towards the winners’ platform, where Kelce was accepting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, it was actually Brittany Mahomes - the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes - and her children who were receiving a kiss from Swift.

In a video posted to TikTok by user @mkthurst, Swift was seen on the field wearing black jeans, a black bustier top, her signature red lipstick, and her hair styled in a ponytail. In the distance, Brittany could be seen standing on the winners’ platform holding her two-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

The “Karma” singer then spotted Sterling and waved at her, while Brittany showed her daughter how to wave back. Swift put her hand up to her lips and blew a kiss at the toddler, as Sterling copied Swift’s gesture and blew one right back.

“Guys she wasn’t blowing kisses to Travis, they were to Mahomes’ kid,” the TikTok user wrote over the clip, before adding in the caption: “However, she pointed at him and he did blow her a kiss a minute before this.”

In the comments section, viewers praised the sweet moment between Swift and Sterling as “even cuter” than the pop singer kissing Kelce.

“Why is this even cuter?” one person commented, while someone else said: “That’s 100x more cute.”

“Okay this is even better,” a third person wrote.

“I love this more now,” someone else said.

This isn’t the first time Swift has shared an adorable moment with the quarterback’s children. In addition to daughter Sterling, who was born in February 2021, Patrick and Brittany also share son Patrick “Bronze” Lavone Mahomes, who they welcomed in November 2022.

Taylor Swift blows a kiss on the field at Allegiant Stadium during Super Bowl LVIII (Getty Images)

Back in October, the “Bad Blood” singer stood alongside Brittany, who was holding Bronze, as they watched the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. At one point, Swift was seen taking photos and videos of the 28-year-old mother and her two children.

Swift has become fast friends with the quarterback’s wife since she began dating Kelce in summer 2023. The pair have often been photographed grabbing dinner together in New York City, along with the singer’s famous friends. The Sports Illustrated model later shared photos from their outing to Instagram, in which Swift could be seen with her arm around Brittany.

The “Shake It Off” singer first sparked romance rumours with the Chiefs tight end last September after he gave her a shout-out on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.