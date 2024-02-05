Taylor Swift praises Trevor Noah as Grammys host during sweet moment backstage

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift commended Trevor Noah for his job as the host of the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

At one point backstage the two of them shared a moment that was later uploaded to TikTok where Swift was seen hugging Noah after he hosted the awards show for the fourth time in a row.

During the hug she let the former host of The Daily Show know that he did a “beautiful job tonight, you really did”.

“I don’t know how you do it,” Swift, 34, added.

After greeting Noah, 39, she embraced another person standing beside him who she called “the best”.

“I’ve seen you running around all night, I don’t know how you do it,” she told him.

Towards the beginning of the event, Swift was finally on the receiving end of an NFL joke she could enjoy.

During the live broadcast from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, host Trevor Noah took aim at football fans for criticising the attention the pop star has been getting since she started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

“I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras panning to Taylor Swift, like she’s controlling the cameras at the game. Just let her live,” Noah said.

“In fact, tonight, on Taylor’s behalf, you know what I’m going to do? I’m gonna give her a break. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m gonna get revenge. Every time someone says Taylor Swift, I’m gonna cut the cameras to someone who played football, that’s what I’ll do. Cut!”

As Noah yelled “cut”, the cameras switched to Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews who played as a defensive end and linebacker in the NFL for years before retiring and pursuing a career as an actor.

“Oh yeah, you like that Terry Crews?” Noah continued as a totally bemused Crews looked around. “You better fix your face Terry!” Noah shouted.

Swift appeared delighted as she laughed along with the joke.

Last month, at the Golden Globe Awards, Swift was much less impressed by a joke made at her expense by comedian Jo Koy.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” the host said.

As the camera switched to a close-up of Swift, she could be seen pursing her lips before taking a sip from her drink, a decidedly icy expression on her face.

Swift has announced that her new album The Tortured Poets Department will be released on 19 April.

After picking up the Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Swift said: “OK, this is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number... if I’ve ever told you that.

“I know that the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion from the fans.

“So, I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years.

“Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19, it’s called The Tortured Poets Department, I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage, thank you, I love you.”