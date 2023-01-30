Texas zoo will let you name a cockroach after an ex for Valentine’s Day

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The San Antonio Zoo inTexas is offering a special Valentine’s Day activity for people with a grudge to bear.

For $10 (£8.08), the zoo will name a cockroach after your ex-partner and feed it to one of its animals as part of the annual “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser.

The initiative will support the zoo’s “vision for securing a future for wildlife in Texas”, reads the San Antonio Zoo website.

Those not into bugs can choose a vegetable for $5 (£4.04) or a rodent for $25 (£20.19), instead. All donors will receive a digital Valentine’s Day card showing their support for the zoo.

If they’re feeling extremely petty this Valentine’s Day, donors can also opt to send their ex a digital card informing them that a cockroach, rodent or veggie was named after them and fed to an animal.

Those who feel a particular dislike for their ex can pay for a $150 upgrade, which includes a personalised video message to the recipient showing their cockroach, rodent or vegetable being gorged on.

Last year, San Antonio Zoo received more than 8,000 donations from all 50 states and over 30 different countries, according to CNN.

The most popular names for 2022’s fundraiser were Jacob and Sarah.

To participate, you must submit your ex’s name on the zoo’s website before Valentine’s Day (14 February).