Tiffany Trump sparks confusion with blindfolded dancers at her wedding: ‘What the f*** is going on?’
Former president Donald Trump’s daughter got married in Florida over the weekend
Related: Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany gets married to long-term boyfriend Michael!
Tiffany Trump has sparked confusion about her wedding after fans spotted blindfolded dancers at the occasion over the weekend.
The 29-year-old, who is the youngest daughter of Donald Trump and only child between the former US president and his ex-wife Marla Maples, married billionaire heir Michael Boulos in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.
While attending the nuptials at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago resort, a member of the Boulos family shared a video of a dance routine on her Instagram Story.
In the clip, which has since been reposted on Twitter, a group of women wearing long gold dresses and black heels could be seen on the dance floor. They also wore black gloves, blindfolds, and had mini bouquets of flowers in their mouths.
The newly-married couple then entered the room and had their first dance.
On Twitter, multiple people have expressed their confusion about these dancer’s outfits and poked fun at their black blindfolds.
“Hey so while y’all are here can someone take a look at this insta story from Tiffany Trump’s wedding and tell me what the f*** is going on?” one wrote.
“They’re about to start the second annual squid games,” another wrote, referring to the popular Netflix show Squid Game, where players faced deadly stakes while competing to win huge cash prizes.
“Looks like a scene from Eyes Wide Shut,” a third person wrote, referring to the 1999 psychological drama film.
Other Twitter users also shared how they would have felt about doing this dance, one of which wrote: “If anyone would have made me learn some kind of performance art for a bridesmaid role, I think I would have bounced.”
Multiple people went on to claim that the routine was a “freakshow” and called it “f**ed up”.
One person shared also a different image of other dancers at the wedding, who were wearing short white fluffy dresses, and described them as “fuzzy marshmallows”.
The nuptials have prompted quite a few conversations online this weekend. On Sunday, Tiffany’s half-sister, Ivanka Trump, sparked criticism and amusement after she appeared to crop Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr, out of a photo taken during the wedding.
While some people called Ivanka’s editing “savage” and the “funniest thing” they’ve ever seen, others joked that Guilfoyle’s black dress could be why she was cropped out of the photo; the rest of the women in the image are seen posing in pastel dresses.
Tiffany’s mother also opened up to People about the wedding venue and explained that Mar-a-Lago was an important part of her daughter’s childhood.
“We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics,” Maples said. “This was Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies