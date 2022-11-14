Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tiffany Trump has sparked confusion about her wedding after fans spotted blindfolded dancers at the occasion over the weekend.

The 29-year-old, who is the youngest daughter of Donald Trump and only child between the former US president and his ex-wife Marla Maples, married billionaire heir Michael Boulos in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

While attending the nuptials at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago resort, a member of the Boulos family shared a video of a dance routine on her Instagram Story.

In the clip, which has since been reposted on Twitter, a group of women wearing long gold dresses and black heels could be seen on the dance floor. They also wore black gloves, blindfolds, and had mini bouquets of flowers in their mouths.

The newly-married couple then entered the room and had their first dance.

On Twitter, multiple people have expressed their confusion about these dancer’s outfits and poked fun at their black blindfolds.

“Hey so while y’all are here can someone take a look at this insta story from Tiffany Trump’s wedding and tell me what the f*** is going on?” one wrote.

“They’re about to start the second annual squid games,” another wrote, referring to the popular Netflix show Squid Game, where players faced deadly stakes while competing to win huge cash prizes.

“Looks like a scene from Eyes Wide Shut,” a third person wrote, referring to the 1999 psychological drama film.

Other Twitter users also shared how they would have felt about doing this dance, one of which wrote: “If anyone would have made me learn some kind of performance art for a bridesmaid role, I think I would have bounced.”

Multiple people went on to claim that the routine was a “freakshow” and called it “f**ed up”.

One person shared also a different image of other dancers at the wedding, who were wearing short white fluffy dresses, and described them as “fuzzy marshmallows”.

The nuptials have prompted quite a few conversations online this weekend. On Sunday, Tiffany’s half-sister, Ivanka Trump, sparked criticism and amusement after she appeared to crop Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr, out of a photo taken during the wedding.

While some people called Ivanka’s editing “savage” and the “funniest thing” they’ve ever seen, others joked that Guilfoyle’s black dress could be why she was cropped out of the photo; the rest of the women in the image are seen posing in pastel dresses.

Tiffany’s mother also opened up to People about the wedding venue and explained that Mar-a-Lago was an important part of her daughter’s childhood.

“We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics,” Maples said. “This was Tiffany’s childhood home and where she was brought into the world.”