Tilda Swinton has been praised for the “gracious” way she reacted to a barista’s latte art depicting her on a cup of coffee.

The Hollywood star gasped in awe and took photographs of the latte art presented to her by Brian Leonard, who goes by the username @baristabrian on social media.

Leonard, who recreates works of art in the foam on cups of coffee, showed Swinton the portrait he made of her during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, which took place in September.

Sharing a video on TikTok on Monday (17 October), the artist said her reaction was his “all-time favourite”.

“She was so gracious and loved the latte art, iconicque,” he wrote.

In the video, Swinton and director Joanna Hogg heap praise on Leonard for his artwork, describing it as “brilliant”, and both rush to get their phones to photograph it.

“That is unbelievable,” the actor says.

Later, she is seen drinking the latte using a straw while Leonard holds the cup so that the art would not be disturbed.

“Mmmm.. And it’s delicious,” Swinton adds. “How is that possible?

“That’s a unique skill, I don’t know anybody else who could do that,” she continued.

Swinton’s effusive praise for Leonard’s work warmed the hearts of fans, who commented on the video.

“She feels like a supportive aunt gushing over a niece or nephew’s art project and I love that,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I love celebrities all running to grab their phones like moms at a birthday party.”

“Holding a cup of coffee while Tilda Swinton swoons over your skills and drinks it with a straw,” a third commented. “That’s quite the moment.”

Last month, the French Dispatch star was spotted in the public queue for the Queen’s lying-in-state.

Swinton was one of several famous faces, including David Beckham and former prime minister Theresa May, who waited for hours in line to pay tribute to the late monarch before her funeral.

Fans praised the “wonderful” actor for queuing and “refusing to take advantage of status in their effort to pay their respects to the Queen”.