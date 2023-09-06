Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tina Knowles celebrated her daughter Beyoncé in her sweet birthday tribute.

Knowles, 69, celebrated the pop icon’s 42nd birthday with an intimate throwback photo of her blowing out birthday candles alongside her three children: Blue Ivy, and twins, Rumi and Sir.

"Screaming Happy Birthday to my daughter, my best friend, my confidant," Knowles captioned the picture. "I thank God, for choosing me to be the vessel in which you traveled to get to this world. You are such rare and precious gift to the world not only as a genius entertainer. You are a gift because of your beautiful generous heart, the love you give. The grace you give, the wisdom that you show."

Knowles continued, "I could go on, and on but every word is true you deserve to have the happiest day ever because you give your heart and soul to the world happy birthday my firstborn snoogams❤️."

The singer celebrated her birthday on stage while performing for her Renaissance World tour at her third and final show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Numerous celebrities including the Kardashians, Adele, Brandy, Lizzo, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Timothée Chalamet, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, and Tom Holland were in attendance. On stage, Diana Ross reportedly serenaded the pop star with a rendition of her 1976 hit “Love Hangover” and led the audience in a verse of “Happy Birthday.”

​​After expressing her gratitude, Beyoncé said, “My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry. I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all. I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you.”

“I’m thankful that we all have the ability to make lemonade out of our lemons,” the pop star referenced her 2016 album, “Lemonade.” She concluded and said, “I thank you that I’m here at f****** 42. I’m grateful for joy and I thank God.”

Throughout her tour, the “Alien Superstar” singer has regularly brought her eldest, Blue Ivy, 11, up on stage to dance. But Blue doesn’t just spend quality time with her mom, her dad, Jay-Z, also makes it a point to have father-daughter time as well. Earlier this year, the Roc Nation founder treated Blue to an evening at the 2023 Super Bowl.

In a now-viral moment, the preteen excitedly posed on the sidelines while her father crouched at different angles to get the perfect shot. This wasn’t the only time the proud father showed off his photography skills. In 2022, he also captured his daughter and a friend jumping in the end zone at the Super Bowl.

Like his wife, Jay-Z has expressed a desire to let his children discover what they want to be on their own. "Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" he told The Sunday Times in 2021. "Not, ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports?"

The father of three continued: "I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."