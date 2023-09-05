Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle had the most fitting reaction after Prince Harry snapped a selfie at the Beyoncé concert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first night of Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour stop in Los Angeles, California, on 1 September. The royal couple danced from a box at SoFi Stadium, where they were seen with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and the duchess’ best friend, Abigail Spencer.

In one lighthearted moment captured by a fan, Prince Harry was seen taking a photo of himself as Meghan playfully shook her head. The video, which was posted on TikTok by user Matt (@thasklassy), has since been viewed more than 933,000 times.

“Breaking news. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seen smiling at Beyoncé’s concert,” he wrote over the clip, seemingly in response to reports that the duke appeared “miserable” at the Grammy winner’s show.

In the video, Harry is seen standing with his friends and family in the box seats. He has one hand lifted above his head and his phone in the other hand, as he snaps a selfie with his front-facing camera and lets out a chuckle. Harry then lowers his hand to show Meghan, who was standing next to him, the results of the selfie. She leans over and looks at his phone, before smirking and shaking her head.

“Anyone hating on them is just mad that Beyoncé isn’t in their rolodex,” Matt captioned the TikTok, which included an audio snippet from the couple’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, when the duchess receives a text from Beyoncé.

Many fans took to the comments section to praise the “happy” couple for enjoying the fun night out.

“Love them! They are adorable!” commented one TikTok user.

“Archie and Lilibet’s parents living their best life,” another person wrote.

“They look so happy,” said someone else.

When one person said it appeared like Meghan’s mother was “grooving” too, Matt replied: “Doria honestly stole the show. I was watching her dance more than Beyoncé.”

Another fan addressed rumours that Meghan is planning her return to Instagram when they commented: “Please be the selfie she opens her Instagram with. It would break the internet!”

While it seemed like Prince Harry was having the time of his life at the Beyoncé concert on Friday, an unfortunate viral photo caught the royal in a less than enthusiastic mood. The photo, which has circulated on social media, saw Harry standing stagnant next to his wife. Some fans joked about how “miserable” he looked during the show, while others claimed Harry simply seemed like every other “husband” who was forced to go to a concert with their significant other.

“Lol Prince Harry seems relatable here. He looks just like any other boyfriend/husband who was made to go to a Beyoncé concert,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another person said: “To be fair to Prince Harry I’d look bored at a Beyoncé concert. Just not my cup of tea.”

Nonetheless, the royal couple honoured Beyonce’s birthday request for her fans to wear silver to the show. Meghan wore a silver sequined pencil skirt, while her mother wore a silver satin blouse. As for Harry, he seemed to match the colour scheme by wearing a light grey, nearly silver-coloured blazer jacket.

The smiling TikTok video of Harry and Meghan has seemingly dispelled recent tabloid rumours that the couple - who’ve been married since 2018 - were “taking time apart” and that the duke had gotten a hotel room for space and time away from his wife. In fact, the two were reportedly seen in “good spirits” at Meghan’s 42nd birthday dinner last month, where they had dinner at celebrity hotspot restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito, California.

“They had a good time,” a source told Entertainment Tonight about the birthday celebration.

On Monday, Meghan proved how big a fan she is when she attended her second Beyoncé, this time alongside Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland.