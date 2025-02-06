Tom Brady shares cryptic post about love one day after Gisele Bündchen gives birth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Brady shared a romantic message on social media one day after it was revealed that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen had given birth.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the Brazilian supermodel, 44, welcomed her first baby with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to share a cryptic quote from a user named @larissa_raymond.

“I really think the secret to being loved is to love,” the quote read. “And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend.”

Brady wrote over the image with three heart emojis and the words, “Love this.”

The former New England Patriots quarterback posted another cryptic social media post shortly after his ex-wife — with whom he shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11 — announced she was pregnant.

open image in gallery Brady shared the cryptic quote on his Instagram Story ( Instagram/@tombrady )

Brady shared a photo of a sunset alongside The Chicks’ cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.” He included three red heart emojis over the post, as the song’s emotional lyrics – written by Stevie Nicks – appeared over the image.

open image in gallery Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in 2022 ( Getty Images )

“Oh mirror in the sky, what is love / Can the child inside my heart rise above / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?” the lyrics read.

While the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback didn’t share an explanation for his post, it didn’t take long for the internet to suggest it was in response to Bündchen’s pregnancy news.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple arrived at the decision to end their marriage “after much consideration.”

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” Brady said in a social media statement at the time. “However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

In her own statement, the Victoria’s Secret model acknowledged that the decision to end a marriage is “never easy,” but that she and Brady have simply “grown apart.”

“And while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she said, adding that the pair “will continue co-parenting [their children] to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve.”