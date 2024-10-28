Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Gisele Bundchen is reportedly expecting her first child with her rumored boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

On Monday (October 28), a source told People that the Victoria’s Secret model, 44, and Valente, 35, are “happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

The Independent has contacted Bündchen’s representatives for comment.

Bündchen first sparked romance rumors with the jiu-jitsu instructor in November 2022, just one month after her divorce from former NFL star Tom Brady was finalized in October 2022. The pair didn’t begin dating until June 2023, People reported.

The Brazilian supermodel shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian 11, with Brady.

