Comedian Nikki Glaser has revealed what she’d say to Gisele Bündchen if they met after she made some brutal jokes about the model’s ex-husband Tom Brady at his roast a few months ago.

Glaser recently reflected on her comments about the NFL alum made during her set on Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which aired in May. Like many of the famous faces at the roast, the comedian made jokes about Brady’s divorce from Bündchen, who he split from in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. She also quipped about the model’s relationship with her new boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

However, Glaser has now shared her regrets about some of the jokes she told during the routine, telling People on Monday (December 23): “I have a feeling that Gisele wasn’t that happy with what I had said.”

She also said that before doing her roast, she was a bit skeptical about mentioning Bündchen, who is now expecting her first child with Valente.

“I mentioned her in a joke, which I did question because she wasn’t there, and it’s like, ‘She’s not asking for this,’” she added. “But then I remembered that she’s the hottest person in the world, and I go, ‘She can probably handle it,’ which, obviously, is a joke.”

Still, she went on to defend the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s feelings about the roast. “I heard that she maybe wasn’t happy with some jokes. I don’t know if it was mine in particular, but I think that was fair,” she continued.

Glaser, who is set to host the 2025 Golden Globes, also explained that if she ever got in contact with Bündchen, she’d apologize for those jokes.

“I think that comedy is always going to upset someone. And I think if I were her, I would’ve been annoyed too. So I give her that 100 per cent,” Glaser said. “And if I ever met her, I would definitely apologize for hurting her feelings if she was indeed upset about it.”

Glaser went on to note that when she offends someone with one of her jokes, she never tells them to “get over it.”

“I will apologize for jokes I make, because I don’t always get it right. And I try to punch up, not punch down, and just say what everyone’s thinking without really ruining anyone’s life or reputation,” she explained.

During the roast back in May, Glaser made a dig at Brady’s ex and Valente’s career, while discussing the former quarterback’s success.

“Tom Brady. Five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns,” Glaser quipped during the event. “You have seven rings – well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back. The only thing dumber than saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.’”

Brady later reflected on the roast, revealing that some of those jokes impacted his family, including his and Bündchen’s two children: Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12. The former New England Patriots star also shares his 17-year-old son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun,” he said during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast in May. “I didn’t like the way that affected my kids. So it’s the hardest part about, like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way, and then all of a sudden you realize, I wouldn’t do that again, because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about most in the world.”

Glaser then addressed the retired football player’s remarks, claiming it was clear Brady “didn’t consider the backlash from his family and how it would affect them” when he agreed to do the show.

“I also think Tom Brady does not do anything without doing his research and knowing exactly what he’s getting into,” Glaser said during an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. “It’s impossible to me that he didn’t consider what could have happened because there’s roast footage out there that you can watch and go, ‘They’re gonna go this hard.’”

She continued: “But then, there’s a part of me that thinks that Tom Brady, especially given his career and how much people love him, no one’s ever said a bad thing to him in the past 30 years, so he doesn’t know [that] anyone’s capable of going there.”