Nikki Glaser has questioned Tom Brady’s apparent regret over his recent Netflix comedy roast after the NFL star said jokes about his family affected his children.

Brady, 47, reflected on the special during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, saying: “I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that affected my kids.

“I wanted to do the roast because the guy, Jeff Ross, became someone that I knew, and then you just don’t see the full picture all the time. So I think it’s a good lesson for me as a parent. I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it, and at the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun.”

Addressing the retired football player’s remarks on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday (16 May), Glaser, 39, said it was clear Brady “didn’t consider the backlash from his family and how it would affect them” when he agreed to do the show.

“I also think Tom Brady does not do anything without doing his research and knowing exactly what he’s getting into,” Glaser said.

“It’s impossible to me that he didn’t consider what could have happened because there’s roast footage out there that you can watch and go, ‘They’re gonna go this hard,’” she continued.

“But then, there’s a part of me that thinks that Tom Brady, especially given his career and how much people love him, no one’s ever said a bad thing to him in the past 30 years, so he doesn’t know what anyone’s capable of going there.”

Nikki Glaser and Tom Brady ( Getty Images )

Glaser was among several of the featured roasters to poke fun at Brady’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

“Tom Brady. Five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns,” Glaser quipped during the event. “You have seven rings – well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back. The only thing dumber than saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.’”

Bündchen and Brady announced they were getting divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2022. Bündchen has since been romantically linked to her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente. The former couple share two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. Brady has a third child, 16-year-old Jack, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, actor Bridget Moynahan.

Last week, during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Glaser revealed one of the jokes she decided to pull at the last minute from her set.

“One of my jokes, I was gonna say he’s like AI but without the intelligence,” she shared.

While the gag received a big laugh from host Kimmel and the audience, Glaser explained: “I do think he’s smart though, so I pulled it.”