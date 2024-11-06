Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tom Brady has shared another cryptic social media post following reports that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is pregnant.

The former NFL, 47, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (November 5) to share a quote about moving forward in life after making a mistake.

The message came days after People reported that the Victoria’s Secret model, 44, and her boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, were having a baby.

In his latest social media post, Brady held up a piece of a paper with a quote that read: “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.

“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither knows victory nor defeat.”

open image in gallery Tom Brady shares cryptic quote days after his ex Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy news ( tombrady / Instagram )

Brady kept the caption of his post simple, including a praying hand, red heart, and glowing stars emojis.

Bündchen and Valente have been dating since 2023. A source told People that the pair are “happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Hours after the news broke on October 28, the former New England Patriots star shared another cryptic Instagram Story featuring a serene photo of a sunset. He included The Chicks’ cover of Fleetwood Mac’s hit song “Landslide” in the post as the song’s emotional lyrics – written by Stevie Nicks – appeared over the image.

“Oh mirror in the sky, what is love / Can the child inside my heart rise above / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?” the lyrics read.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The pair share two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. Brady also shares a 17-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Bridget Moynahan.

open image in gallery Tom Brady poses with Gisele Bündchen at the Met Gala in 2019 ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

The former couple announced their split in separate statements on social media in 2022, with Brady saying they arrived at this decision “after much consideration.”

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world,” he wrote. “However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

In her own statement on Instagram, Bündchen wrote: “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve.”