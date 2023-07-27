Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blink-182 co-founder, Tom DeLonge, has shown his support for bandmate Travis Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

DeLonge - who is the co-lead vocalist and guitarist of the rock band - shared his thoughts about Barker’s marriage during a recent interview with The Independent. He discussed the challenges that the musician could be facing, as his relationship continues to be placed under the spotlight.

“That’s a world that he’s in that probably comes with quite a lot of stress; I mean, they’re so famous, and they have so many great things going on,” DeLonge said about Barker and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Barker has not only made appearances in The Kardashians since he started dating the Poosh founder, but they also filmed a recent Hulu documentary -Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis - about their wedding. The drummer made headlines last month when Kardashian announced she was pregnant by holding up a sign at a Blink-182 concert.

Speaking to The Independent, DeLonge went on to celebrate the couple and the love that they have for each other.

“I’m happy for him. I mean, the most important thing in the world is to find someone that you care about, that you love, and I’m just so happy that he did,” the musician added about the pair, who got married in May 2022. “That’s half the battle on Earth, is just finding a partner.”

DeLonge’s comments about his bandmate came months after he returned to Blink-182. He initially founded the band in 1992, before leaving it in 2005. He made his first return to the band in 2009 and left for a second time in 2015, when he was replaced by guitarist Alkaline Trio and vocalist Matt Skiba.

When DeLonge’s return was announced in October 2022, Blink-182 had also confirmed that they were going on tour in 2023. The occasion marked the musician’s first time performing with his bandmates, Barker and Mark Hoppus, in seven years.

One year before the band announced their tour, Barker also teased the idea of reuniting with DeLonge. When asked if a reunion could happen, during a June 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, Barker replied: “Never say never”. He also confirmed that he and Hoppus were still friends with DeLonge, even after he’d left the band.

“I talk to Tom all the time. We send funny texts and stuff,” he said. “The times of bad blood and the misunderstandings between us are so over with. It’s all love. We all three talk, and we’re all friends. So, yeah, I will never say never. I think if the time was right and it just made sense.”

Speaking to The Independent, DeLonge also reflected on the start of his music career, specifically his days on stage with Blink-182.

“I can’t even imagine describing to you the amount of times we hit each other in the nuts right before we walk onstage,” he said. “It’s ridiculous. You would like to think we’re grown-a** men, and we’re hitting each other in the groin right before we walk onstage to 20,000 people nightly... It’s just like, are we still 14? What are we doing?”

Throughout his hiatuses from the band, DeLonge has been doing heavy research on the appearance of alien life on earth. Nearly 20 years after he and Hoppus co-wrote 1999’s “Aliens Exist,” he co-founded the To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences (TTSAAS) organisation with Jim Semivan.