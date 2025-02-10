Morocco unveiled: timeless traditions meet bold adventures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Exploring the magic of Morocco has never been easier thanks to Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks.

If you'd rather not pay it all upfront, you can also spread out the cost with their handy Pay Monthly service, which means you have more time to save. From hotspots and hidden gems, all boards and budgets, flexible stays and flight times – their range of over 60 destinations really does have something for everyone.

Welcome to the ‘Red City’

Experience the cosmopolitan and the a traditional on a wander through the Moroccan souks in Marrakech ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Marrakech, Morocco’s so-called ‘Red City’ has always been one of the most magnificent cities of the Maghreb. This centuries-old trading hub is the perfect combination of past and present, where it’s hard to tell which is which. With Jet2holidays andJet2CityBreaks, you can experience the bygone and the cosmopolitan without breaking the bank. Think buzzing souks that tell the story of over eight centuries of history along with boutique shops and Scandi-inspired restaurants that line the streets of Morocco’s more modern neighbourhoods.

Paradise hotels

The peaceful, adults-only Jaal Riad Resort is just outside the hustle and bustle of Marrakech city centre ( Jet2holidays )

A stay at the Jaal Riad Resort with Jet2holidays will set you up for a trip to remember. This four-star, adults-only bolthole is located just outside the hustle and bustle of the city centre, offering a peaceful retreat to rest your head after a day of wandering around pastel-pink palaces.

Step into calm here, where the option of all-inclusive means you can sit back and relax and head out occasionally on the days you fancy exploring. Take a dip in the pool before slinking off to the on-site spa, where a Turkish bath awaits. Treat yourself to a massage before an afternoon exploring al-Mansour’s Badi Palace (Ksibat Nhass), less than 15 minutes away by car. This ancient site was once a grand palace, but all that remains now are monumental ruins dotted with mirror-like pools and views of the city’s ochre roofs with the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains.

Kenzi Rose Garden is another ideal base for exploring all that Marrakech has to offer. This palm-scattered hotel has everything you need for a top-notch Jet2holiday. It’s also just a short distance from the historic Medina, where you can stroll through narrow streets that open into beautiful courtyards. Grab a bite to eat at one of the cafés sandwiched between traditional souk stalls, or visit the Le Jardin Secret, one of the largest ancient palaces.

Kenzi Rose Garden is a palm-scattered hotel close to the histroic medina ( Jet2holidays )

Longue Vie Hotel is an excellent option if you’d rather stay on a Jet2CityBreak in the more modern part of the city. This Moroccan sanctuary is the place to be if you’re eager to explore all that Marrakech has to offer. It’s located in the Hivernage district, chock full of stylish restaurants and buzzy bars. You could spend hours wandering around the wide, palm-lined avenues of this upbeat neighbourhood, hanging out at lively rooftop spots and luxurious lounges.

Have dinner at the hotel’s Tahini rooftop restaurant before heading into town for cocktails at Epicuren, which boasts stunning city views enhanced by the soundtrack of a live DJ. A stay at Longue Vie Hotel also means you’ll be close to the historic Menara Gardens, an ancient 12th-century park with thousands of olive trees set against the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains.

Inside Taghazout

People flock to Taghazout for the world-class waves, golden beaches, and scenic sunset strolls ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Meanwhile, Taghazout is another one of Morocco’s must-visits, and it’s one of the beach destinations on offer with Jet2holidays. It’s the country’s ultimate surf town, known for its old-school bohemian vibes and flourishing wellness scene. People flock here for the world-class waves, golden beaches, and scenic sunset strolls, and it’s the ideal destination if you need some rest and relaxation surrounded by sea views and a slower pace of life.

Stay at Jet2holidays’ Pickalbatross White Beach hotel for the ultimate beachside break, where you’ll have a choice of six pools, a sumptuous spa and a handful of on-site restaurants. The bliss beachfront location means you can also dip in and out of the ocean as you please. There are also plenty of surf schools dotted about if you fancy catching some waves for yourself. Plus, you’re only 20 minutes away from the bustling city of Agadir. There you can soak up the smells and sights of maze-like souks, and getting pampered at a hammam (spa) is the norm.

Pickalbatross White Beach hotel gives you a choice of six pools, a spa and delightful on-site restaurants ( Jet2holidays )

Nothing beats a Jet2holiday! Secure your 2025 summer plans with one of their great-value packages where you can sit back, relax and let them plan it all for you. You could also try one of their even newer destinations for 2025, including Aegina, Poros and Leros in Greece, the Costa de la Luz, and Croatia's Pula and Istrian Coast!

~Unless otherwise stated. See www.jet2holidays.com/part-payment for full details. *On bookings made ten weeks or more before departure. Full payment required by balance due date. ^Save £100pp with a myJet2 account, please see jet2holidays.com/promotions#MYJET2SALE. Discount is not applied to Free Child Places.