Travis Barker reveals Kourtney Kardashian’s baby name and due date

Travis Barker has spent months dropping hints about what name he and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, would be using for their soon-to-be born baby boy.

On Monday 30 October, the Blink-182 drummer revealed the name during an episode of the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast. During the podcast, Barker explained that he was offered a gig to play at a Hawaii benefit concert, which he wouldn’t be able to attend because the concert’s date was “the week that Rocky’s due”.

Morse then asked the musician if calling the baby “Rocky” confirmed that it would be the baby’s name, especially given Barker’s open preference for the name on many occasions. Barker did confirm that their son’s full name will be “Rocky 13 Barker”.

“He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina, like, doing front kicks and push-ups,” the drummer said.

He also revealed the baby’s due date, which is “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November”.

Rocky 13 has been a name that Barker has previously had his eye on, as he sat down with his 17-year-old daughter Alabama for Complex’s “GOAT Talk” video, where the two answered random rapid fire questions.

The last card Barker picked up asked, “what was the greatest baby name of all time?” “I like Rocky Thirteen,” the Blink-182 bandmate admitted. “That’s the name that’s been going through my head.”

Immediately, Alabama chimed in to let her father know “that’s so bad”. She began laughing before adding “he knows it’s bad”.

At the time, Barker tried to defend the name, telling his daughter: “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time.” Additionally, Barker – who named Alabama after his favourite movie True Romance – pointed out that “Rocky Thirteen” could also serve as a tribute to “the greatest boxing movie of all time,” 1976’s Rocky.

Still, Alabama attempted to get her dad to change his mind as she asked him: “You sure you’re going to name your kid Rocky Thirteen?” “Possibly,” Barker replied.

The couple has been continuously open during Kardashian’s pregnancy, including posting a gender reveal shortly after the pregnancy itself was announced. Back in June, they posted the reveal on Instagram, alongside a caption of blue and pink heart emojis.

In the video, Kardashian is seen sitting on Barker’s lap as he sits at a drum set. “Is our pyro guy ready?” he could be heard saying in the clip. “I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned…”Kardashian replied.

Barker then began a drum roll, which concluded with blue streamers and confetti raining from the sky as the couple’s family and friends celebrated the news that they’re having a baby boy.

The news of the pregnancy was first revealed with a Blink-182-style pregnancy reveal video.

In it, the mother of three can be seen holding up a sign that reads “Travis I’m pregnant”, recreating a scene from one of the band’s hit songs “All the Small Things”.

While the video was widely celebrated on Instagram, some people suggested it was “staged” since Kardashian’s baby bump was apparently visible in it.

Fans defended the reality star at the time, claiming it didn’t matter when Barker found out, and that the point of the video was simply to share the news with their followers.