Travis Barker has opened up about his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, with the Blink-182 drummer revealing that the pair work so well together because they are “very similar”.

The musician, 46, discussed his fianceé, 42, in a new interview with Billboard, where he also reflected on the importance of having someone like Kardashian in his life, just days after the couple exchanged vows during a Las Vegas wedding.

“We’re very similar, with our backs to the wall,” Barker told the outlet of their relationship. “We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life.”

Barker also acknowledged the impact Kardashian had on his fear of flying, after he survived a deadly plane crash in 2008 that killed four people and left him covered with third-degree burns.

According to the drummer, who spoke about his relentless work ethic, the only time he ever felt close to losing his drive was when he was recovering from the accident.

“I would’ve been forced to be done because I didn’t like to travel or I couldn’t fly or leaving the house didn’t feel good at the time, but never inside was I thinking: ‘I hate playing the drums’ or ‘I hate making music’ or ‘I hate touring,’” Barker said. “It was more like: ‘F**k, how am I going to do this now?’ I remember talking to my therapist and he was like: ‘When is enough enough? You’ve done everything. You’ve played the Grammys,’ lists off the people I’ve collaborated with. And I’m like: ‘Yeah, I’m not done yet.’”

Barker’s recollection came after he faced his fears after 13 years last summer when he flew with Kardashian to Mexico. At the time, he shared a photo of himself and the Poosh founder along with the caption: “With you anything is possible.”

Since beginning a romantic relationship with Kardashian, who was a longtime friend, the musician also revealed that he has learned how to better handle his time, and make more time for family. Barker has an 18-year-old son Landon and 16-year-old daughter Alabama, while Kardashian shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex Scott Disick.

“I was [once] a trash man there playing in a punk-rock band called Feeble, so to go back in 2022 with my fiancée and just have a day laying on the beach… I can’t say how amazing it is,” Barker said. “I feel like I’m learning how to structure my time, trying to work enough to where I feel comfortable and feel like I earn days off and vacations, which I never took until this past year.”

The couple, who got engaged in October after dating since December 2020, tied the knot in Las Vegas early Monday morning after attending the Grammy Awards together.

While the nuptials were not legal due to the absence of a marriage license, Kardashian recently shut down Jimmy Kimmel’s claims that the couple is “fake married”.

“It’s not called ‘fake married,’” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour… We asked five times.”

According to Kardashian, who noted that the wedding took place at 2am, the couple was told that they couldn’t obtain a marriage license until 8am, but confirmed to Kimmel that they had wanted to get married “for real”.

Despite not being legally married, The Kardashians star later shared photos from the nuptials on her Instagram, where she wrote: “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”