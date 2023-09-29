Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce had some opinions about Taylor Swift long before rumours swirled that the pair are dating.

While promoting his E! Network reality series Catching Kelce in 2016, the Kansas City Chiefs football star played several rounds of the game “kiss, marry, kill” in an interview with Afterbuzz TV. In the game, Kelce was told to choose which celebrity he preferred to kiss, marry, and kill out of Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande.

Now, many people are returning to the clip following the “Shake It Off” singer’s appearance at Kelce’s NFL game on 24 September.

During the interview, Kelce admitted that he couldn’t decide which celebrity to kill out of the three female singers. “Damn, that’s messed up. I don’t want to kill any of them,” he said, before listing his answers starting with Grande.

“Sorry, love you, but you’re gone,” he said about the “Thank U, Next” singer.

He continued without hesitation, saying: “Taylor Swift would be the kiss.”

“And what’s the last one? Katy Perry?” Kelce added. “Yeah, Katy Perry would be the marry.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was recently seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium with the Grammy-winning musician on Sunday 24 September, after Swift was spotted cheering for Kelce during the NFL match.

Not only was Swift seen chatting to Kelce’s mother, Donna, during the game, but the 33-year-old musician also seemed to immerse herself in the game, shouting “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

While many fans fawned over Swift and Kelce’s football rendezvous, his football coach Andy Reid admitted that he was unphased by the A-lister in attendance.

During a post-game press conference, Reid quipped he’d been the matchmaker for Kelce and Swift, and wasn’t shocked to see her waving her hands in support of the Chiefs. “You know what, I’ve met her before,” Reid told a reporter. “I set them up.”

In addition to Reid, fellow Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes weighed in on the romance rumours when he hinted that he was Kelce’s wingman on the field for the entirety of the game. Speaking to sports journalist Erin Andrews, the quarterback admitted: “I heard she was in the house… I felt a little bit of pressure. I knew I had to get [the ball] to Travis.”

Following the game, which saw the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10, the rumoured couple were filmed leaving Arrowhead Stadium together by sports anchor Jarred Payton. In the clip, which has been viewed more than 12m times, Kelce is spotted wearing a blue and white splatter paint denim suit by the brand KidSuper Studios.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the name for the denim suit seemed to pay homage to Swift’s forthcoming album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which is due for re-release on 27 October.

“Travis Kelce wore a ‘1989 Bedroom Painting’ matching set piece tonight leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Taylor Swift, very timely for #1989TaylorsVersion,” wrote one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The cream denim suit jacket, which retails for $295, and the matching denim pants, which cost $285, appeared to be labelled on the KidSuper website as “1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Jacket” and “1989 Bedroom Painting Denim Pants”.