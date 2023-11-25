Jordyn Woods addresses Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jordyn Woods has addressed the recent commentary surrounding her and Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal.

The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on 21 November to show off her new letterman jacket, which she collaborated on with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns. The custom-made black and yellow jacket also features her infamous “I don’t need your situation” quote from her 2019 interview on Red Table Talk. The interview came shortly after news broke that Thompson had allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Woods.

On her Instagram Story on 21 November, Woods shared a post from The Shade Room, which included photos of her in the jacket and a video of her saying the quote in the 2019 interview. However, according to the influencer, her outfit choice wasn’t meant to be a dig at the cheating allegations.

“There’s NO shade here, just a quote we can all relate to at some point,” she wrote, while sharing The Shade’s Room post and tagging her fashion brand.

She doubled down on her stance in a follow-up post, in which she also praised Towns’ work on the jacket. “Not everything is shade, and everything’s not that deep,” she wrote. “It’s almost 2024, y’all. @karltowns designed the jacket and I love it.”

Woods’ post also comes days after Thompson apologised to her former best friend – Kylie Jenner – for the cheating scandal in an episode of The Kardashians, Speaking to Jenner, Thompson addressed how her friendship ended when Woods allegedly kissed the NBA star, while he was dating Khloe Kardashian.

“I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life,” Thompson said. “So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart made it tough for you and Khloe. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else.”

(@jordynwoods / Instagram)

After Thompson continued to apologise for the “poor decisions” he made, Jenner thanked him and reflected on the friendship she had with Woods before the alleged cheating scandal.

“I think I was so codependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her,” she said. “We would have probably still been living together. I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her.”

Jenner clarified that she and Woods were on good terms, before Thompson asked her to pass his apologies to her friend. “She went through a lot, too, and probably gave her a lot of flak, so I’m the reason why that relationship went a different direction,” he said.

In 2018, Kardashian and Thompson once again reconciled their relationship, after he’d cheated on her while she was pregnant with their now five-year-old daughter, True. However, he was allegedly unfaithful again in 2019, this time with Woods, which was documented during season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashian. While Thompson and Kardashian later decided to give the relationship a shot again, they officially split in December 2021 when court documents revealed that the athlete had fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

(@jordynwoods / Instagram)

Although Woods has since moved on from the cheating scandal, she’s previously opened up about the online scrutiny she faced because of it. “The internet feels so entitled to have opinions about everything, but a lot of it is bulls***,” she said during an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2020. “These are real people, with real lives.”

“People are so detached that they don’t feel empathy, they don’t feel bad, they don’t realise that the one message that you sent laughing at someone could be the message that pushes that person off the ledge,” she continued. “When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumour. It became cancerous to me.”

Before Jenner and Thompson’s conversation aired on The Kardashians, the makeup mogul and Woods had publicly reunited for the first time. In July, the Daily Mail published photos of the duo hanging out with a group of friends at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.