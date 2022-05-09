Kris Jenner celebrated Mother’s Day with dozens of flower bouquets from family and friends, including from Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, 8 May to share her Mother’s Day gift from the NBA star – an arrangement of white and pink roses.

“Thank you @realtristan13 !!! Love you,” she wrote on her story, alongside a pink heart emoji.

Thompson’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian has been a central focus of the family’s Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. In the latest episode, Kardashian revealed that she and Thompson reconciled in October 2021, after multiple cheating rumours led to their split in 2018. However, the relationship was short-lived when it was announced that Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in January.

“Well we know how this aged,” Kardashian j okingly tweeted to her fans while watching last Thursday’s episode.

However, it seems that there is no bad blood between Jenner and Thompson, who is the father to Kardashian’s four-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

The 66-year-old matriarch also received flowers from other members of her extended family. Pete Davidson sent his girlfriend’s mom an arrangement of pink and orange flowers for the special occasion. “Thank you #petedavidson,” Jenner wrote in her Instagram story. The 28-year-old comedian has been dating Kim Kardashian since October 2021, after the SKIMS mogul hosted Saturday Night Live.

Travis Barker, who is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, sent his soon-to-be mother-in-law a bouquet of white calla lilies. “Thank you @travisbarker !!!” she said. “Love you”.

Fans of The Kardashians received a behind the scenes look at the Blink-182 drummer’s proposal to Kourtney Kardashian, which took place last October at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California. The sunset proposal scene was decorated with red roses, and Kardashian’s friends and family waited to congratulate the couple inside the hotel. However, the only people missing from the perfect proposal were Kardashian’s three children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Shortly after the news broke, Disick confirmed that his children were upset about not being included in the surprise, and revealed to Khloe Kardashian that he will “always love” her sister Kourtney. Disick also showered Kris Jenner with light pink roses for Mother’s Day.

In a candid Instagram post on Sunday, Jenner reflected on her role as both a mother and grandmother.

“Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life,” the mom-ager wrote alongside several throwback photographs of herself, her children, and her grandchildren from throughout the years. “You are my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!! I thank God every day for making me your mom and for blessing me with so much love! I am so proud of each of you.”

Jenner gave a special shoutout to her daughters who are mothers – Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie – adding that they inspire her and teach her new things about motherhood every day.

In a separate post, Jenner also celebrated her own mother – Mary Jo Campbell – who she called her “guiding light, my inspiration, my best friend.”

Jenner concluded her Mother’s Day tribute, “I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say!! Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there”.