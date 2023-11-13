Tristan Thompson’s latest comments about his infidelity are raising eyebrows

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tristan Thompson’s latest comments about his infidelity have raised eyebrows, and all for the wrong reasons.

In a preview clip for the next episode of The Kardashians, which airs on Hulu on 16 November, the NBA player was seen sitting down with Khloe Kardashian’s sisters as they confronted him about his past cheating transgressions.

The 32-year-old basketball player was accused of cheating on the Good American founder multiple times throughout their on-again, off-again relationship since 2016 - including an incident in 2019 when he allegedly kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The teaser showed Thompson apologising to Jenner over the infamous cheating scandal, as he told the Kylie Cosmetics founder: “Everyone got affected differently, you know? But I think you were affected the most.”

The clip also saw the NBA star speaking with Kourtney Kardashian - who admitted to feeling “triggered” by Thompson - about his mindset after he cheats. “Do you feel anything?” the Poosh founder asked him, to which Thompson said: “When I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day.”

“So then why do you do it again?” she bluntly replied.

Fans of The Kardashians must wait until Thursday to see Thompson’s full conversation with the famous family, but that didn’t stop them from pointing out the basketball player’s supposed slip-up during his sit-down with Kourtney. On X, formerly known as Twitter, many users noted that Thompson opted to use the present tense of the word “cheat” instead of “cheated” - making it seem as if his infidelity is not something of the past.

“He said ‘when I cheat’ and not ‘when I cheated,’” said one user on X.

“Nonchalantly saying ‘when I cheat’ like it’s an everyday thing,” someone else said.

“He talks about cheating like I talk about ordering takeaway food when I’ve just done my food shop,” another person joked.

A fourth user wrote: “Bro said ‘when I cheat’ like it was his job.”

Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez even chimed in when he shared a screenshot from Complex’s Instagram post, which reported on Thompson’s latest comments. “‘When I cheat,’” the Saved By the Bell alum wrote on X. “My guy saying it like it’s a weekly occurrence. Hahaha”.

In April 2018, Kardashian learned Thompson had cheated on her days before she gave birth to their now five-year-old daughter, True Thompson. They reconciled their relationship after True’s birth, before he was allegedly unfaithful again with Woods in 2019 - which was documented during season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After a brief split, Kardashian and Thompson reconciled for a second time in October 2021 while filming season one of The Kardashians.

Just three months later, Thompson confirmed in January 2022 that he had fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols, after she filed a paternity lawsuit in December 2021. According to court documents, Thompson admitted to having sex with Nichols on his birthday in March 2021, while he was still dating Kardashian.

In August 2022, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child together, son Tatum Thompson, via surrogate. The reality TV star admitted that she and Thompson were already in the process of having another baby before his paternity scandal was revealed.

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.