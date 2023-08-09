Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ned Fulmer attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with his wife, Ariel, almost a year after he was ousted from the popular YouTube group The Try Guys over his involvement in a workplace affair.

The couple went to see Swift perform at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium this past weekend with Fulmer’s sister, Grace Fulmer, who documented the entire night on her Instagram Story, according to Entertainment Tonight. One of the photos she posted showed her brother and Ariel together.

“I Was In The Same Room As Taylor Swift Last Night: A series,” Grace’s recap began, according to the outlet. She then shared multiple photos and memories from inside the stadium, including some of the songs Swift performed.

Her recap also included a photo of the group before the show and one capturing how they looked when it ended, in which Ned and Ariel could be seen in the background, according to Entertainment Tonight. Neither Ned nor Ariel made their own Instagram posts about the concert. Both have been quiet on social media since they found their relationship in the spotlight last summer after Ned revealed he had a “consensual workplace relationship” with a colleague.

In September 2022, the popular YouTube group, which is comprised of Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld, and which boasts more than eight million subscribers, released a statement on Instagram stating that Ned would no longer be working with them. “As a result of an internal review, we do not see a path forward together,” the group said. “We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

Within the day, Ned released his own statement, in which he explained why he was no longer working as an executive producer and cast member of the group. “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” he said in the statement. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I’m going to focus my attention.”

Ariel also released a statement of her own, in which she asked for privacy for the sake of the couple’s two children. “Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family, and all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The couple joined a long list of notable individuals who have attended Swift’s Eras Tour, including Channing Tatum and his daughter and Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet.