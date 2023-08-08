Channing Tatum and his daughter, Everly, were filmed trading friendship bracelets with other Taylor Swift fans at the singer’s Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, 5 August.

Swifties have been taking part in the recent tradition after they were inspired by the lyrics of “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” from Swift’s tenth album Midnights.

Footage posted on TikTok by @thaatgirlcarlie shows the actor, 43, at the concert with his 10-year-old daughter.

The pair are seen wearing and carrying multiple friendship bracelets ready to trade with fellow fans.