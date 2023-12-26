TUI are now offering fantastic deals on the top holiday destinations for 2024. We’ve checked out the offers and handpicked the best, must-visit locations if you’re looking for inspiration. From the crystal-clear waters of the Greek Islands to the thrilling theme parks of sunny Florida, there’s something for everyone. Take advantage of this opportunity to secure your perfect summer break.

Florida

(TUI)

Florida is world-famous for family-friendly attractions, and with the remarkable deals from TUI, it’s our top choice for an incredible getaway in 2024. Booking early is essential to grab the best deals, so check them out now.

Theme parks

Florida has been the epicenter of theme park entertainment since the 1970s. Today, it boasts 15 major parks, including six parks inside Walt Disney World Resort and prominent spots like Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. It’s really not just for Disney fans—anyone of any age can find a park they’ll never want to leave.

Non-stop entertainment

Beyond the adrenaline rush, Florida teems with other spectacular offerings. Its sprawling malls and a high density of eateries cater to everybody’s tastes. There’s also an incredible number of golf courses, especially in the Orlando region, offering a top-notch golfing experience. The Everglades, too, offer outstanding outdoor adventures—be it hot-air ballooning, hill climbing, or spotting wildlife.

Just looking to get some sun and sea? You’ll want the pristine beaches of St Pete’s, Fort Lauderdale, and Clearwater. With water sports, boardwalk shopping, and vibrant nightlife, it’s great for families or groups of friends alike.

Greek Islands

(TUI)

Home to breathtaking landscapes and rich historical preservation, the Greek Islands are having a renaissance with holidaymakers looking for white beaches, fresh food, and glorious all-day sun.

Cultural connections

Some Greek Islands serve as living museums, offering a treasure trove of ancient archaeological sites and traditional practices preserved through generations. In Santorini, world-famous for its white hillside homes, you can find the ruins of the ancient city of Akrotiri preserved under volcanic ash.

Those looking for a taste of Greek culture would also love Rhodes Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site with seven centuries of history within its walls, or Corfu, a melting pot of cultural influences combining Venetian, French, and British heritage.

Natural beauty

For nature enthusiasts and beachgoers, the island of Kefalonia or mainland peninsulas of Halkidiki offer idyllic landscapes, from turquoise waters and golden beaches to lush green forests and serene lagoons. Both areas give the shores of the West Indies a serious run for their money.

The Balearics

(TUI)

With a mix of bustling beaches, heritage sites, and electrifying nightlife, the Balearics will surely give you a memorable summer holiday for all the right reasons. Just a hop over from Spain’s east coast, the short flight times and compact islands make them a hit with those looking to maximise sun, sea, and relaxation.

Majorca

Boasting spectacular beaches, such as the gloriously shallow Alcudia bay and super-long stretches at Cala d’Or, Majorca promises a sun-soaked retreat with warm waters.

Ibiza

We know you know this one for throbbing dance music and all-night parties, but Ibiza might surprise you yet. Beyond the partying in San Antonio, you’ll find peaceful, rugged landscapes, clear waters, and dense greenery. Into hiking or back-to-nature holidays? It could be the right choice for you.

Menorca & Formentera

Lesser know, perhaps, but no less beautiful—and a little quieter. For those seeking tranquillity, Menorca and Formentera are the tiny sisters of Majorca and Ibiza, providing serene beaches and stunning historic attractions like villages and settlements from as early as 1000 BC.

Turkey

(TUI)

Turkey is a treasure trove of captivating destinations, boasting a rich cultural history, stunning landscapes, and exhilarating modern attractions. From picturesque coastlines to lively nightlife, there’s something for every traveller in this multi-faceted country.

Beaches galore

Dalaman and Antalya both boast inviting resorts and excellent all-inclusive options. Dalaman’s Turquoise Coast features the Blue Lagoon in Olu Deniz, with its picture-perfect white-sand beaches and mountainous panorama.

Meanwhile, Antalya offers ample opportunities to lounge in the sun or do something adventurous, like a rafting trip through Koprulu Canyon.

All-day (and all-night) entertainment

Izmir, renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere, features adrenaline-fueled water parks such as Adaland in Kusadasi and the Aqua Fantasy Aquapark Hotel & Spa, offering non-stop, splash-filled fun.

On the other hand, Bodrum caters to party lovers with its buzzing clubs clustered along the iconic Bar Street. Amid the dazzling nightlife, the region also offers lovely coastal resorts.

