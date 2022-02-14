A TikToker shared his Valentine’s Day gift for his fiancée, and the internet is divided over his spending budget.

In the video, TikToker @iisaac.ramirezz says that he put away $360 for his fiancée’s Valentine gift, but took away one dollar every day she yelled at him. The clip shows two different envelopes — one with the total gift fund of $360, and the other with markings to keep track of how many days he was yelled at and the amount of money he saved. “Now her gift limit is $40 and I saved myself $320,” he wrote in the video. “Now all she’s getting is flowers and chocolates,” he captioned the TikTok.

The TikTok gained over 9 million views, and users were divided over the man’s Valentine’s Day present in the comments. Many felt that his small gift was completely justified. “I see nothing wrong with this,” commented @an_ordinary_guy31. “Know your worth, king,” said @mictwister2.

Others believed he must’ve done something wrong to get yelled at almost every day of the year. “Ok but what did you do for her to yell at you?” said @geneshiisu. “Like you don’t give her reasons to yell,” said @cailynwilson.

Some TikTokers expressed their concern for the couple’s relationship, calling her behaviour abusive and commenting that the public reaction would be different if she was a man. “Y’all are more upset about him taking money from her gift than potential emotional abuse,” said @hendrixdisciple. “Tell me if the roles were reversed that this would hit different,” commented @bigbrotherjackson. One TikToker sarcastically commented that it sounds like they have a healthy relationship, with a rolling eye emoji. The man defended his relationship, saying “It is.”

While the internet was divided over this man’s Valentine’s Day gift, one user posed a positive solution to the debate: “You should add money when she surprises you with something special (your favorite drink, meal, something she bought that made her think of you).” The original poster liked that idea, and shared a follow up video.

“To the people who wanted me to add money whenever my fiancée did something nice,” he wrote in the video, “She did my laundry yesterday but she still yelled at me so now her total is at $39.50.”