Vanessa Hudgens reportedly gives birth to first child with Cole Tucker

This 4th of July is sure to be a memorable one for Vanessa Hudgens, who just gave birth to her first child.

The High School Musical alum was seen leaving a hospital in Santa Monica on July 3, according toTMZ. Photos obtained by the outlet show the actress being taken out to her car in a wheelchair while holding a baby in her arms with her husband, Cole Tucker, standing behind her.

The baby’s name or gender have not yet been revealed.

The Princess Switch star first debuted her baby bump this year while co-hosting ABC’s Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The news came just three months after her wedding to the former Colorado Rockies baseball player.

Fans had previously suspected she was pregnant as early as October 2023, though she denied the rumors while sharing photos from her bachelorette trip in Aspen, Colorado.

When one user wrote, “Why does she look pregnant to me or like she’s trying to hide a bump,” the fellow High School Musical alum replied: “Not pregnant so y’all can stop.”

Hudgens and Tucker met during the Covid-19 pandemic through a Zoom meditation session hosted by Joe Jonas in 2020. They were later spotted holding hands and eventually made their relationship social media official. In December 2022, they announced their engagement after dating for two years.

open image in gallery The Princess Switch star first debuted her baby bump this year while co-hosting ABC’s Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. ( Getty Images for Vanity Fair )

In September 2022, Hudgens spoke about wanting to be a mother in an interview with Nylon. “I always thought I would be married at 25, because that’s when my mom got married, and then when that didn’t happen, I was like: ‘Oh, okay, so we’re just going to shift everything back a bit,’” she told the outlet.

“I always thought that around 36, 37 is when I would want to have kids, and that still plays. I don’t feel panicked about it.

Some of her former co-stars from Disney Channel movies have spoken out about her pregnancy over the past few months.

Zac Efron, who was both her co-star and boyfriend from 2005 to 2010, was asked at the premiere of his newest film, A Family Affair, what he thought about Hudgens being pregnant with her first child while another High School Musical alum, Ashley Tisdale, was pregnant with her second child.

He explained that he was confident they would both be good parents. “They’re gonna be the best moms ever,” he told Access Hollywood. “Those girls, are you kidding me? We’re gonna have some fun family reunions coming up.”

In a previous Q & A session on her Instagram stories back in May, Tisdale — who is expecting her second child with her husband, Christopher French — was also asked about being pregnant at the same time as Hudgens.

“How cool is it that you and Vanessa are having babies at the same time?!” the question read to which Tisdale replied, “It’s very cool! I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life.”

The two new parents have yet to make an announcement about the birth on social media, but Hudgens did share a sweet message for Tucker’s 28th birthday on July 3. Her Instagram post featured various photos of her and Tucker together with a caption that read, “Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck you make the world a brighter place just by being you.”