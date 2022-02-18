A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.

In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website , “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”

At the start of her clip, Lynsey is shown walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.

The audio of the video featured a viral line of Tyra Banks on America’s Next Top model, where she said: “It is so bad, I want to give you zero, but that’s not possible, so I give you a one.”

“$18 later,” Lynsey wrote in the caption.

This video has over 1.4m views, so far, with viewers in the comments expressing how disappointing that salad looks.

“How are they not embarrassed serving that???” one TikTok user asked.

“That looks like cheese from the corner store,” another wrote.

Many TikTok users noted how they had wanted to go to Gianni’s, but after seeing this video, they’re not impressed.

“Omg no,” one wrote. “Removing this from my Miami itinerary.”

Other viewers emphasised that they had the same experience as Lynsey with this salad.

“NO CUZ SAME THING HAPPENED TO MY BF AND HE WAS LIKE THIS IS 4 PIECES OF LETTUCE,” one wrote.

“Omg and their pasta was literally AWFUL it was HARD,” another comment reads.

In response to Lynsey’s, @godcallsmeniki shared a video at the Gianni’s. She explained that she wanted to see for herself what the salad really looked like.

“The rumors are true this slide of cheese and lil leaves was $18 but ur girl left no crumbs,” the TikTok user wrote in the caption.

Speaking to The Independent, Lynsey noted how much she loves Caesar salads and that she and her friends “keep a spreadsheet ranking Caesar salads we’ve tried across the country as a fun side hobby.” And the one at Gianni’s was quite disappointing.

“This one was was extremely sad: two out of ten,” she said. “The dressing and croutons both seemed store bought, the romaine was a little yellow, but the presentation was hilarious. I’ve never seen anything like it and I could not stop laughing.”

“If you’re visiting Miami I would not recommend anyone stop here, but I guess it was worth it for the story,” she added.

The Independent has reached out Gianni’s for comment.