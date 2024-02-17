Victoria Beckham reveals hilarious reaction to becoming a grandma

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham may have a daughter-in-law, but doesn’t have any plans on becoming a grandmother.

On Friday 16 February the former Spice Girls member had an interview with Vogue when she was asked if she was ready to enter the next stage of adulthood and become a grandmother.

“Jesus. What?! Woo. Hang on,” she replied, clearly ruffled. “I don’t think it’s happening just yet, unless you guys know something that I don’t, it’s not happening just yet.”

Beckham’s son, Brooklyn, has been married to model and actress, Nicola Peltz Beckham, since April 2022.

Victoria’s daughter-in-law, 29, recently spoke about the negative comments she receives on social media in an interview with Byrdie. “I get a lot of mean comments on my Instagram that, unfortunately, I do read, and they always comment: ‘She doesn’t work,’” Peltz Beckham recalled to the outlet.

Despite the negative comments, Peltz Beckham described the hard work that went into writing and directing her latest film, Lola, in which she also plays the lead role. “And that’s fair, and I don’t blame them for saying that because it’s not like I’m posting my Lola experience every step of the way,” she acknowledged. “But I really have been working on Lola for six years. It’s such a massively long process.”

The film, which was released earlier this month, follows Peltz Beckham’s character Lola James as she struggles to save enough money to get her little brother out of their toxic home. While her directorial debut may feature a complicated family dynamic, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star maintained that her own family life is far different.

“Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart,” said Peltz Beckham. “I’m so close to mine and Brooklyn’s family and I think there’s no better feeling than knowing you have a strong support system. It’s such a blessing, and I never take it for granted.”

Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham tied the knot during a lavish Palm Beach ceremony in April 2022. In addition to the star-studded guest list, the pair were wed in front of Brooklyn’s parents Victoria and David Beckham, as well as his three siblings: Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

Although rumours of an alleged feud between Peltz Beckham and her fashion designer mother-in-law have circulated since before their wedding, she told Byrdie that she often goes to the Spice Girls singer for advice. “I love her, and she’s such an incredible, successful woman,” Peltz Beckham said. “How lucky am I that I get to ask her for advice? I’m blessed!”

Ahead of her second wedding anniversary with the aspiring chef, who she’s been with since 2019, Peltz Beckham explained how she looks at both her parents’ and her in-laws’ relationships as “formidable examples” of a healthy marriage.

“Anyone who has been married for a long time, it’s such a beautiful thing,” she said. “My parents have been together for maybe 40 years? And David and Victoria have been together since Brooklyn was a baby, which is like 25 years. My parents, their love inspires me every day. It sounds cheesy, but that’s how I feel.”