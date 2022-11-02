Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham is glowing with pride over her husband David Beckham’s new Disney Plus series, Save Our Squad.

The former Spice Girl said she was “emotional” after attending the premiere of the series, which sees David returning to his east London roots to mentor the under-14s Westward Boys team.

It follows the young, grassroots team who are at the bottom of the Echo Premier League and facing relegation.

The Echo Premier League is the same one that David played in as a young boy.

On Instagram, Victoria shared a photo of her family on the blue carpet at the premiere, which took place in Leicester Square on Tuesday night (1 November).

The fashion designer wrote in the caption: “I couldn’t be prouder tonight of David Beckham and his INCREDIBLE Studio 99 team.

“I was totally blown away and emotional this evening watching the screening of #SaveOurSquad. See it on Disney Plus from 9 November xx VB.”

The screening was attended by the couple’s children, Brooklyn, Romeo and Harper.

Although their youngest son Cruz was not present in the photo, he commented on his mother’s post and said: “Wow I’m so proud of you dad I love you so much.”

Members of the Westward Boys team also joined the family for the event.

Following the screening of the first episode, David joined the players and their coaches to discuss the making of the series in a Q&A hosted by TV presenter Alex Scott.

He said: “I wanted people to see how important grassroots football is. It’s all about community, not only just in East London, but across the UK.

“To be part of a team is to be part of a community.”

In an Instagram post of his own, David posted a big group photo of himself and the team and wrote: “An incredibly special evening at the #SaveOurSquad screening in Leicester Square tonight. Great to see the Westward Boys Football Club again.”

Additional reporting by PA