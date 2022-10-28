David Beckham explains why he was ‘always picked last’ for football as a teenager

David Beckham has revealed he was “always picked last” for football as a youngster because he was the “skinniest” player.

Opening up in the new Disney+ documentary Save Our Squad, the England icon watches as school children choose their teams.

The last player to be picked is Orlando, a disheartened boy who reminded Beckham of himself.

“There’s always going to be a first pick and the last pick - that’s just what it is,” the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star said.

“When I was your age, I was always picked last. Always.”

