Victoria and David Beckham are getting into the Christmas spirit by taking part in a gingerbread house decorating competition with their daughter, Harper.

The fashion designer, 48, shared the family’s gingerbread house battle to her Instagram stories on Thursday (22 December).

“Today we are making gingerbread houses – me, Harper and David,” Victoria began the video. “I’m not good in the kitchen but trying to get in the Christmas spirit and let’s see how I do. Expect worse and then maybe it’ll be a nice surprise.”

The mother of four then panned the camera to show each family member’s various creations, as she wrote on the Instagram story: “It’s not about ‘taking part’, it’s about who wins”.

Victoria complimented her 11-year-old daughter Harper’s “amazing” gingerbread creation, while David offered some unsolicited advice to Victoria.

“I think you’re complicating yours. Mine’s simple. Simplicity wins every time,” he said.

In a separate Instagram story, the Spice Girls member clarified the Beckhams are “a very competitive family FYI!!!” along with a crying laughing emoji.

While Victoria admitted that their youngest child has the “best” gingerbread house of them all, she did maintain that she’s “very confident” her gingerbread house will be better than David’s.

The Beckham family took part in ‘competitive’ gingerbread house decorating competition (Instagram / Victoria Beckham)

Her final two Instagram stories showed the finished gingerbread house creations. Victoria kept hers simple with white frosting piping along the corners of the cookies and green dots on the roof. David decorated his gingerbread roof entirely with white frosting, while Harper’s house was the most creative, full of pink and white candies.

“Feeling very accomplished!” Victoria said. “Think I won @davidbeckham”.

Victoria Beckham shows off the finished gingerbread house creations (Instagram / Victoria Beckham)

The fashion designer says she won the gingerbread house battle (Instagram / Victoria Beckham)

Victoria Beckham previously showed off her holiday spirit with a recently shared throwback photo of herself dressed as a snowman. The singer posted the snap of her younger self posing with her arms wide open to Instagram. In the sweet image, she is seen wearing a white snowman onesie complete with buttons, a scarf and a top hat.

Victoria wrote in the caption: “Check me out!! The countdown to Christmas is ON! One week to go!! Kisses xx VB.”

The Beckham family also kicked off the holiday festivities last week with a Christmas party for Victoria’s beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty. Her sons Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, attended the party along with their younger sister, Harper.

David and Victoria are also parents to their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, who lives in Los Angeles with his wife Nicola Peltz. The two were married in April this year during a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.