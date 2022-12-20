Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham is spreading Christmas cheer on her Instagram with a throwback photograph of herself dressed as a snowman.

The former Spice Girl shared the snap of her younger self posing with her arms wide open, wearing a white snowman onesie complete with buttons, a scarf and a top hat.

She wrote in the caption: “Check me out!! The countdown to Christmas is ON! One week to go!! Kisses xx VB.”

Friends and fans left festive comments under Victoria’s post, including designer Marc Jacobs, who commented with a red heart emoji.

Many thought the photo was “so cute”, while others pointed out the resemblance between the young Victoria and her second eldest son, Romeo.

“Thought that was Romeo!” one person said, while another commented: “Romeo was your twin!”

The 20-year-old has followed in his father, David Beckham’s footsteps in becoming a professional footballer and currently plays as a forward for the Inter Miami Football Club II.

The Beckham family kicked off the festive season with a Christmas party for Beckham’s beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Romeo attended the party along with his younger siblings Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, in Dover Street last week.

Victoria posted snaps from the evening on her Instagram, including a sweet mother-daughter photograph with Harper, who can be seen laughing as her mum puts an arm around her, and a second photo with the three kids.

She also shares eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, who lives in Los Angeles with his wife Nicola Peltz. The pair married in April this year in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach.

In the caption, Victoria wrote: “Kisses from Dover Street! Love you Harper, Romeo and Cruz xx.”

Earlier this year, the fashion designer shut down rumours of marriage trouble after she removed a tattoo of her husband’s initials along with several other tattoos.

Speaking to the Today show in the US in October, she explained that she simply did not like the look of the tattoos anymore.

“It doesn’t mean anything more than that. I think the media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No, I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that,” Victoria said.