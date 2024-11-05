Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

David Beckham’s illustrious career as a world-renowned footballer has come as a shock to his son Cruz, who didn’t realise how good his dad was at the sport until the family’s Netflix documentary.

The 49-year-old model and businessman won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League during his career with Manchester United, before he went on to play with Real Madrid in a record-breaking transfer deal and subsequently to LA Galaxy.

David and Spice Girl Victoria married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 1999, and share four children together. They include 25-year-old Brooklyn married to billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz-Beckham, Romeo aged 22, Cruz, 19, and 13-year-old Harper.

The couple and their family were the subject of Netflix documentary Beckham, most well-known for a viral moment in which David calls out Victoria’s recollection of her “working-class” background despite her father dropping her to school in a Rolls-Royce.

“It was funny, actually. Cruz was like, ‘I didn’t realise that dad was so good at football’,” Victoria told Harper’s Bazaar about the aftermath of the Netflix documentary.

Cruz, the youngest of the Beckham’s sons, has gained attention for his guitar skills and singing on social media. Meanwhile, Romeo has followed in his father’s footsteps playing for Brentford B. It comes after he signed a one-year deal from Inter Miami last year, a US team co-owned by his father.

“You forget it was a long time ago. They were always at the games, but they were really little, and too young to understand,” she continued.

open image in gallery Cruz was surprised by how ‘good’ his father was ( Getty Images )

Victoria is set to pick up the entrepreneur award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024 on Tuesday (5 November).

She also explained how her family had “figured out how to be quite discreet, which is just how we want to conduct our lives right now”.

open image in gallery Victoria is set to pick up an award for entrepreneurship ( Harper’s Bazaar/Boo George/PA )

She added: “I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street - and you would dress knowing you were going to get that.

“I don’t want that any more. I’ve been doing this too long. I suppose I did when I was growing up but, nowadays, there’s just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about.I woke up at 50, and I gave a sh*t less.”