Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot with actress and model Nicola Peltz during a lavish Palm Beach ceremony last week.

While the bride wore a couture Valentino gown and the groom wore Dior, many eyes were on fashion designer Victoria as she donned a custom-made classic slip dress from her eponymous fashion label. The Studio 54-inspired dress had a slinky and metallic finish. However, it was her diamond necklace with a sentimental meaning that made the occasion all the more special.

According to British Vogue, Victoria and her husband David Beckham - who have been married for more than two decades - repurposed a diamond which he gave to her on the day of Brooklyn’s christening.

The necklace contained the 21.5 carat pear-shaped diamond, which was suspended from a French 18-carat yellow gold “handmade filigree link guard chain.” The pendant holding the diamond was also crafted from an English chain, made originally in 1870. The pendant also featured the talisman symbols of a wild bee motif and fist. According to the outlet - which captured photographs of the couple’s nuptials - talismans were a theme of the wedding, with Peltz having an evil eye sewn into the skirt of her wedding dress.

The former Spice Girls member wasn’t the only Beckham to pay tribute to Brooklyn on his wedding day. David shared a picture of himself alongside his sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, to Instagram this week. In the image, the men were all dressed in suits and wearing bow ties, with Brooklyn in a white bow tie.

Victoria Beckham wears diamond necklace with special meaning to son Brooklyn’s wedding (Instagram / Victoria Beckham)

“My beautiful boys,” the caption began with three blue heart emoji. “A very proud dad.. Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side.”

Brooklyn and Peltz exchanged vows in front of 300 wedding guests on 9 April. Celebrity guests included Victoria’s former Spice Girls bandmates Mel B and Mel C, Eva Longoria, and Serena and Venus Williams.

The couple were married in a Jewish ceremony held at Peltz’ father’s $76m Palm Beach estate. Brooklyn and Peltz have been dating since 2019 and announced their engagement in July 2020.