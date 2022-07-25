Victoria Beckham has returned to her roots as Posh Spice for a karaoke performance of her own song.

In a video posted to Instagram by her husband, David Beckham, the 48-year-old singer could be seen dancing and holding a microphone during a karaoke night as she sang the Spice Girls’ 1997 hit song, Stop.

The clip, which was taken during the couple’s family vacation, also featured the fashion designer wearing an all-black outfit and doing a few dance moves from the song’s music video.

The 47-year-old soccer star praised his wife in the caption, where he wrote: “Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice,” and tagged Victoria and the Spice Girls’ Instagram accounts.

On her husband’s post, Victoria commented: “Only for you David!! X.” She also wrote the same caption in a since-expired Instagram Story that included her spouse’s video and a Spiceworld sticker.

As of 25 July, David’s Instagram video has more than 5.7m views, with fans expressing their love for the former Spice Girls member in the comments.

“Posh girl still got it,” one person wrote, while another added: “Love it!”

David’s post came as he and his wife have shared videos and photos of their family summer vacation.

On Saturday, Victoria posted an image on Instagram of her and her husband jet skiing, with the singer noting that David had convinced her to do the water activity.

“Yes, that’s right… @davidbeckham got me on a jet ski,” she wrote in the caption. “What next?!”

Victoria’s return to the mic comes after she recently opened up about her days as a Spice Girl. During an interview with Vogue Australia earlier this month, she revealed that out of all the other members of the group, she was “fortunate” enough to receive the largest clothing allowance.

“I don’t really miss those outfits, but those Birkins stand the test of time,” she said. “The other Spice Girls weren’t really into fashion, so I was fortunate to be able to take up most of the budget.”

However, she also revealed that, when it came to the clothes that she wore as Posh Spice, her daughter Harper, 11, wasn’t a fan, as the singer revealed that her daughter thought her mother’s skirts were a bit “too short”.

“She actually said to me recently: ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,’” Victoria recalled.

Along with Harper, Victoria and David share three children: Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.