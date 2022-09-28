Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Victoria Beckham appears to have removed tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials

Designer’s wrist tattoo appears heavily faded in one of her recent Instagram videos

Amber Raiken
New York
Wednesday 28 September 2022 18:05
Comments

Related: Victoria Beckham tells fans she’ll let them know how husband David’s ‘sticky stuff’ tastes

Victoria Beckham has seemingly removed her tattoo of her husband David Beckham’s initials.

In a recent video posted to her Instagram, the 48-year-old fashion designer showed off a new red lip product from Victoria Beckham Beauty by swatching it on her arm.

However, as the camera focused on her arm, viewers noticed that the tattoo of her spouse’s initials written in script could be seen heavily faded, with Beckham seemingly in the process of getting the initals “DB” removed from her wrist.

While Beckham has not publicly addressed the tattoo removal, fans asked about the fading of the ink in the comments under the video.

“Why did you get your tattoo removed Victoria? Just fascinated x,” one person commented.

This isn’t the first time that fans have noticed the former Spice Girls singer appears to have gotten rid of her tattoos. According to Hello Magazine, Beckham also recently removed the roman numerals, VIII-V-MMVI, from her wrist. The numbers are a reference to 8 May 2006, the date she and her husband renewed their wedding vows.

Recommended

In 2017, Beckham also showed off her fading ink while attending the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party in New York, for which she wore a long sleeved black dress that showed off her back tattoo, which ran from the nape of her neck down her spine.

As noted by Harper’s Bazaar, the tattoo, which is written in Hebrew and translates to: “I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine,” and which matched a tattoo of her husband’s, also appeared to be disappearing.

After fans became curious about Beckham’s fading ink following her recent Instagram video, a source close to the couple told TMZ that the designer has had several tattoos removed.

While she appears to be in the process of removing her ink, Beckham isn’t the only member of her family with multiple tattoos, as her son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham revealed last month that he has approximately 100 tattoos, 70 of which are dedicated to his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The singer also isn’t the only celebrity to undergo an apparent tattoo change. Last month, when Sylvester Stallone covered up a tattoo of his wife, Jennifer Flavin, with his character Rocky’s dog, Butkus, fans began to speculate that the couple’s marriage was in trouble. A representative for the actor later denied the claims.

Recommended

Despite the fact that the tattoo change came only two days before Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone, it was reported last week that the pair have now reconciled and are “both extremely happy”.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Beckham for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in