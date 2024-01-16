How to watch Love Island: All Stars in the US

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love Island: All Stars just premiered its first episode on Monday 15 January.

Love Island ‘s first ever all-stars series features former fan favourites from the UK’s version of the reality series– and a few “villains” – returning to the South African villa for a second shot at romance. Maya Jama also appeared on viewers’ screens once more alongside a line-up of islanders including Georgia Harrison, Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi, Chris Taylor, Georgia Steel, Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth, Jake Cornish, Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Liberty Poole, and Mitchel Taylor.

The series is currently airing on ITV2, ITV and ITVX. People interested in watching can sign up for free for an ITVX account and all they need is an email address and a UK postcode.

For those who do not have a UK postcode and still want to watch the series in the US, here’s everything you need to know.

To get around geographical restrictions to watch the show, some people can use a VPN. The VPN allows a device to appear to be in a different country and can offer privacy options at home or on public wifi for a phone, laptop, or other streaming devices. To watch Love Island: All Stars online, simply switch it to a UK zone, then tune into the freely available live stream (or watch on-demand the day after).

Normally, Hulu offers all of the versions of Love Island to watch via streaming in the US a couple of weeks behind when the UK airs the episodes but it is currently not slated to show Love Island: All Stars. Although Hulu has not announced that it will air the new series, it is assumed that it will be on the streaming platform at some point.

The long-rumoured spin-off series was announced last September, following the success of international all-stars series Love Island Games, which aired in the US in November.

Mike Spencer, creative director at production company Lifted Entertainment, said at the time: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.”

“It’s set to be a must-watch series seeing some of your favourite islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions for ITV2, said: “After 10 ratings-busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.

“Set in our luxurious South African villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

This is the same Villa that was used in the last year’s winter series which saw Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan crowned as the winners of the second-ever winter series.

The episodes air at 9pm GMT.