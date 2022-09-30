Where to donate to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Wednesday with winds up to 155mph, causing severe damage and leaving parts of the state underwater.

On Thursday, five deaths were confirmed in Fort Myers due to the hurricane, which was marked as a Category four storm when it reached land. Although it has since been downgraded to a tropical storm, conditions are still dangerous, with Florida governor Ron DeSantis describing it as a “500-year flood event” that left main infrastructures in southwest parts of the state damaged.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden has spoken to DeSantis “to discuss the steps the Biden-Harris Administration is taking to support Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, including the issuance of a Disaster Declaration”.

The tropical storm, which has caused unprecedented flooding in Florida, is forecasted to make its way up north, with South Carolina officially issuing a hurricane warning.

As those living in the US continue to battle the dangerous storm, non-profit organisations have begun relief funds to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. You can find a list of places where you can donate below.

The American Red Cross

On Wednesday, the American Red Cross “urged individuals in unaffected areas to make and keep their blood and platelet donation appointments” to ensure that hospitals have “sufficient supplies” throughout the storm.

“Although we don’t typically service hospitals in Florida, we’ve sent several hundred type O blood products to our partner in the state to ensure blood remains available for patients in areas expected to be impacted by the storm,” the organisation wrote on Twitter.

In addition, the American Red Cross has launched a webpage that’s specifically dedicated to donating money to those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Project Hope

The organisation has launched a relief fund that is dedicated to helping the survivors of Hurricane Ian, with Project Hope’s emergency responders “providing urgently-needed medical supplies and basic care”.

Donations will go towards helping the delivery of “life-saving aid” and to providing “medicine, supplies and training for health workers and families around the world”.

Save the Children

The organisation, which is dedicated to supporting children in the midst of crisis, has called upon its emergency response team amid the hurricane, as noted on its official website. The team has been preparing to “meet the most urgent needs of children and families living in the areas hardest hit by powerful Hurricane Ian”.

Save the Children has also launched its 2022 Hurricane Ian Relief Fund, with donations going towards the team’s delivery of “essential items including water, hygiene kits, diapers and other life-saving supplies”.

Convoy of Hope

The organisation announced on Wednesday that it will be sending supplies and a relief team to Florida.

“Volunteers have packed thousands of pounds of relief supplies ahead of time, making a quick departure possible. Once teams are en route, they will pre-position themselves in a safe zone outside the storm’s path and wait until it is safe to proceed,” the company wrote on its website.

Donations to support the fund can be made on its official website.