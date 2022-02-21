Nathen Garson, the son of Sex and the City star Willie Garson, shared a tribute to his father on what would have been his 58th birthday.

Garson, 21, shared a throwback photo to Instagram on Sunday, 20 February of him as a child sitting on his dad’s lap. “Happy birthday papa,” he captioned the post. “Miss you tons and love you.”

The actor, who was best known for playing Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, died of pancreatic cancer in September 2021, aged 57. Garson reprised the role in the early episodes of the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That. However, he passed away before he could finish filming the 10 episodes.

Since his death, Nathen has posted many tributes to his late father, who adopted him when he was seven years old. A month after his passing, Nathen shared a video of his father dancing with him at an event. “Missing you papa. Love you to the moon and back x1,000,000,000,” he captioned the fun video.

Garson’s SATC co-stars Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone, Kim Catrall, and And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King all paid tribute to the actor when he passed away in September. Sarah Jessica Parker — who played protagonist Carrie Bradshaw in SATC — called the loss of her friend “unbearable”.

“Willie. I will miss everything about you,” Parker wrote in the Instagram caption. “And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”