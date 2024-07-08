Support truly

Wimbledon’s Royal Box is known for hosting a starry guest list – and the trend continues as several familiar faces have graced the stands on day eight.

Emma Raducanu crashed out of Wimbledon on Sunday after defeat to the qualifier Lulu Sun on Centre Court with Elena Rybakina the new favourite for the women’s singles at SW19.

Raducanu was bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the first time but was outpowered by her opponent, the world number 123, who won 6-2 5-7 6-2.

With Coco Gauff also tumbling out after defeat to Emma Navarro, the Kazakhstani, a winner in 2022 at the All England Club, has emerged as the favourite and returns to Centre Court for the first time in 2024 today, facing No.17 seed Anna Kalinskaya.

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the next two weeks. Each year, the Royal Box is a focal point of celebrity happenings, like last year when American musician Ariana Grande caused a frenzy among her fans when she appeared at the men’s singles final not wearing her wedding ring. Last year’s men’s singles final attracted an A-list crowd made up of Ian McKellen, Nick Jonas, Maggie Smith, Daniel Craig, Andrew Garfield, Stormzy and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Keep up with Wimbledon 2024 via our liveblog .

The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats. Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions. Many celebrities are returning faces each year, like David Beckham and his mother Sandra, while newer celebrities and actors are inducted into the Wimbledon world each year.

Find out all of the celebrities in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, below:

Sir Lenny Henry

open image in gallery Henry was joined by his wife Lisa Makin at Wimbledon on day eight ( REUTERS )

The comedian and actor quit Comic Relief earlier this year, and appears to be putting his leisure time to good use. Henry donned a cream coloured suit and was joined by his wife Lisa Makin as he enjoyed the games on day eight.

Sir Cliff Richard

open image in gallery Sir Cliff Richard is a regular at Wimbledon ( Getty Images )

The award-winning singer was seen in the stands with his friend Sir Trevor McDonald last week, while this week he appeared alone. He wore a white jacket and a concerned expression as he continued to watch the tennis tournament.

Tommy Fleetwood

open image in gallery Professional golfer was seen in good spirits ( Getty Images )

The 33-year-old professional golfer from Merseyside, has won several trophies for his performance on the course. Last year he attended with his wife but appeared to be solo this time.

Nicole Scherzinger

open image in gallery Scherzinger wore a pair of shades and a sleeveless dress ( AP )

Singer and TV personality Scherzinger attended the matches solo, as her fiancé and international rugby player Thom Evans appeared to be away. The Pussycat Doll recently won an Olivier Award for her performance in Sunset Boulevard earlier this year.

Prince Albert of Monaco

open image in gallery Prince Albert was perhaps the most exclusive guest on day eight ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Perhaps the most exclusive guest on day eight, Prince Albert II of Monaco, graced the Royal Box with his presence, and was joined by his cousin.