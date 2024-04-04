Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has hilariously documented her attempts to practise for the moment she would say “yes” to her boyfriend’s proposal.

In a video posted to TikTok last month, Davis, the now-bride-to-be, recorded herself on the day she thought that her partner was going to propose. “I think I’m getting engaged. So I’m washing a shirt at my boss’ house because I don’t wanna be wearing this,” she said while pointing at the top she was wearing.

She went on to explain why she thought she was getting engaged that day, noting that her friends and family were “offering to do things for [her] to make [her] life easier,” so she could be in her “new house at a certain time”. Davis also added that although she and her loved ones shared each other’s locations on their iPhones, they had their locations turned off that day.

Davis expressed that while she didn’t know what to do, she was pleased that her “nails were done” amid the speculation of a proposal. She then decided to use that moment as an opportunity to “practise” how she’d react to her partner popping the question.

She proceeded to show herself practising, as she opened her mouth and widened her eyes. In another rehearsal of the moment, she also held her hands up and smiled, before once again saying “yes”. She then placed her hands on her cheeks, as she looked shocked and smiled.

Toward the end of the video, she noticed that the shade of her arms was darker than her wrists. She held her wrists up for her camera and quipped: “Wasn’t the best time for me to try out a new self-tanner.”

In the caption, Davis confirmed that the video was filmed two hours before the proposal happened. She also noted that she had “no suspicion” she was getting engaged until that moment. However, she acknowledged that even after the proposal, her evening was filled with other surprises.

“I was still SHOCKED about how the night evolved - better than I could’ve ever imagined,” she said.

Davis’s video has quickly gone viral on social media, with more than 3.4m views. In the comments, people praised the bride-to-be for her decision to practise her reaction to the proposal.

“Should I practise lolol you did great,” one wrote, while another added: “You are so smart! I loved when you said ‘should I practise yes! Yes! Yes!’”

“The genuine excitement for this upcoming moment is so beautiful to see,” a third added.

Before sharing the video of her practising for her proposal, Davis shared another video of her boyfriend actually popping the question. In the footage, he could be seen in an empty home with Davis, while he was bent down on one knee and holding an engagement ring. Davis reacted to the proposal by bending down and laughing in excitement.

The video then showed a clip of the couple’s family knocking on their door, before other people joined the occasion to celebrate the engagement.

“He proposed in our empty house after we got the keys, and then 15 minutes later our family and friends knocked on the door with boxes of decor and transformed our empty home into a surprise engagement party,” she wrote in the caption. “Dream man! Dream ring! Dream home! I can’t wait to marry you, Sam! I’ve never felt so much love in one night.”

Speaking to People, Davis specified that 10 minutes after her boyfriend proposed, nearly 60 family members surprised her for the engagement party in their home.

“They had been there earlier that day hiding boxes of decor and cleaning. They transformed the house into an engagement party and even had a taco truck,” she said. “I was in shock the whole night and couldn’t stop crying.”

The Independent has contacted Davis for comment.