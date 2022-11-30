Fans applaud first ever all-female referee team at upcoming men’s World Cup match: ‘Positive and powerful’
Stéphanie Frappart will take charge of the men’s tournament on Thursday.
Fans have applauded a trio of referees who will be making history this week as the first all-female referee team for a men’s World Cup 2022 match.
Fifa announced that French referee Stéphanie Frappart will be a part of the all-female officiating team, which will take charge of Germany’s match against Costa Rica on Thursday.
Frappart, who will be the first female official to referee a men’s match, will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz.
On Twitter, many football fans praised FIFA for its decision to include these referees as it provides women with better representation in the world of sports.
“For once I can applaud something FIFA does: the first female referee in a WC match!” one wrote. “It’s late, it’s not enough, should not hide the extent to which women are discriminated in football( as athletes but also in football governing bodies) but in itself it’s positive and powerful.”
“Full women #referee trio taking the pitch for the FIRST time in Men #WorldCup2022,” another wrote. “They are Qualified - sport is a platform to change biases & inspire millions. This is a beautiful game.”
A third person added: “This is important because it delineates ‘women in sport’ from ‘women’s sport’ (in itself important). No reason why a woman cannot coach, referee, commentate or write about men’s sport as well as, or indeed better than in some cases, their male counterparts.”
Many people went on to applaud Frappart and her two assistants for this history-making achievement.
“This is amazing! Congrats to Stéphanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz !” one Twitter user wrote.
Another added: “History moment in the World Cup as an all-female official takes charge. A proud moment.”
Frappart has taken charge of several high-profile matches in women’s football, including the 2019 World Cup final between the USA and the Netherlands. She was also the referee at the 2019 Uefa Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea and the Coupe de France final in May.
This year, female officials are at a men’s World Cup for the first time. Along with Frappart, Back, and Daiz, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan are taking part in the tournament. US official Kathryn Nesbitt will also be an assistant.
Leading up to Thursday’s tournament, Frappart said that she hoped female referees being included in Qatar would “make things happen”.
“It’s a strong sign from Fifa and the authorities to have women referees in that country,” she said, via The Guardian.
