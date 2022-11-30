✕ Close World Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans celebrate after cruising to victory against Wales

Argentina play Poland in both teams’ final Group C game at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar this evening.

Poland enter this match atop Group C on four points, having played out a 0-0 draw with Mexico in their tournament opener, before beating Saudi Arabia 2-0 as Robert Lewandowski scored his first ever World Cup finals goal.

Meanwhile, Argentina began their campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat by the Saudis, before bouncing back with a 2-0 victory over Mexico – with captain Lionel Messi scoring once in each fixture – to put them on three points.

Neither Poland nor Argentina has yet booked their spot in the last 16, but a win for either would secure them a place in the knockout stages – unless the Argentine team win and Saudi Arabia beat Mexico by a greater scoreline. A draw would also send both of these teams through if the Saudis draw with Mexico.

Follow all the action with our live blog below.