‘Finally a normal word’: Players celebrate Wordle 247 results

Many Twitter users are in good spirits this morning after successfully completing Wordle 247.

“Let’s go a real word! How I’ve longed for an actual word,” said one user who managed to correctly guess today’s word.

The daily game, which gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word, was originally created by New York City-based software engineer Josh Wardle as a present for his partner.

After taking the internet by storm at the start of the year, it was acquired by The New York Times (NYT) for an undisclosed seven-figure sum at the beginning of February.

However, as the game settles into its new platform, many of its players have complained of several teething issues.

Some users reported that one game last week had two different answers, while others have accused NYT of making the game harder.

There was uproar in recent days after players lost their long-running streaks as they failed to correctly guess words such as “caulk”, “dodge” and “tacit”.

Many social media users have described today’s word as “easy” to guess, with some suspecting that the publication may have heeded previous complaints.

“The Wordle was finally a normal word,” one person wrote.

“Today’s word is easy lmao I even put hard words to make it right [sic],” another said.

A third person said: “Easy one today for the complainers Wordle.”

However, the ease of today’s game didn’t stop all complaints, with some saying the word was too simple.

“Coming from ‘tacit’ and ‘swill’ to today’s word is like moving back to your hometown and remembering why you left in the first place,” one Twitter user wrote.

One person said they had gotten used to guessing lesser-known words due to previous games, and that it took them six attempts.

“NYT has me overthinking now this is embarrassing,” they said.

Despite some complaints the overall reaction to today’s Wordle is significantly different to yesterday’s, when many failed to guess the word “tacit”.

Tacit is defined as having “understood or made known without being put into words”, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

However, many said they had never heard the word before and did not know what it meant.

“I just started tapping random letters at the end, had no clue this was a word,” one person said of Wordle 246.

Another wrote: “I have never seen this word in my life.”